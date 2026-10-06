Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has announced the passing of his beloved mother, Juliette, in a heartfelt social media post

Evra disclosed his mother had been living with Alzheimer's and had previously lost her left leg following a medical emergency in 2010

The former France international urged fans who still have their mothers to cherish them and express their love every day

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Patrice Evra, the former Manchester United and France left-back, has shared the devastating news that his mother, Juliette, has passed away.

Patrice Evra announces the passing of his beloved mother, Juliette Evra, in an emotional post. Photo credit: patrice.evra/Instagram and Matthew Peters/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Evra mourns his mother's death

The 45-year-old broke the news in an emotional post on social media, penning a tender farewell that reflected the deep bond he shared with her throughout his life and football career.

He wrote a touching tribute on Instagram:

"Even when the whole world is against you, she will always be your best friend. A mother’s love is forever, no matter what happens in life. Rest in peace, Maman. 🕊️❤️ You will always be in my heart."

Evra had spoken openly about his mother on several occasions over the years, consistently describing her as a central figure in his life.

In 2010, Juliette suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the loss of her left leg. In the years that followed, Evra began appearing in social media videos wearing only one shoe as a quiet but personal tribute to her.

More recently, he had disclosed that Juliette was battling Alzheimer's disease. In a video shared before her passing, he urged people whose mothers are still alive to hold them close and remind them daily of their love.

“I lost my rock, but I’m trying to stay positive. People ask me every time if I’m always happy," he said, as quoted by The Sun.

“And now all the people that have still got their mum, even if the death doesn’t stop the love, just tell them you love them every single day, before they leave.”

Inside Evra's decorated career built on family values

Evra built one of the most celebrated careers in English football during his time at Old Trafford, where he served as club captain.

He won five Premier League titles and was part of the Manchester United side that lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2008, alongside a number of other honours.

Throughout his playing days and retirement, Evra regularly spoke about the values instilled in him by his family, with his mother often at the centre of those reflections.

Her passing marks the loss of someone he publicly credited as his greatest inspiration.

Thiago Silva mourns his mother’s passing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Brazilian defender Thiago Silva mourned the sudden death of his mother.

The veteran defender shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh