Dr Palgrave Boakye Danquah said Chairman Wontumi's team had not received any formal communication about the presidential pardon

President John Dramani Mahama announced a clemency exercise covering 863 convicted persons across Ghana

Wontumi's team is prioritising a bail application ahead of an October 15, 2026 court date while awaiting clarity on the pardon

Chairman Wontumi's spokesperson has confirmed that the team representing the embattled businessman and former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is still in the dark about whether he features among the 863 convicted persons granted presidential clemency.

The spokesperson for the embattled Chairman Wontumi speaks on the presidential pardon for 863 inmates as details spark reactions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Dr Palgrave Boakye Danquah, who speaks on behalf of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, told the public on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, that no official communication had reached the camp confirming Wontumi's inclusion in President John Dramani Mahama's pardon exercise.

Presidential pardon announcement raises questions

President Mahama's announcement of a special clemency covering 863 convicted persons has generated considerable interest, particularly around individuals with pending or ongoing legal matters who might qualify for consideration.

Wontumi, whose case remains before the courts, is among those whose status has attracted public attention.

Dr Boakye Danquah urged restraint and said the team would not conclude until the relevant authorities officially released the names and categories of those covered under the pardon.

"We don't have the fine details yet, and so if we are yet to be communicated to, we will let the public know. Our prayer and consideration will be that if we would have our name anywhere at all, it would be within the Special Recommendation or Petition category," he said.

Wontumi's bail hearing set for October 15

Beyond the question of the pardon, Dr Boakye Danquah indicated that Wontumi's legal team is pressing ahead with securing bail for their client.

The bail application is scheduled to be heard on October 15, 2026, pending the determination of his appeal, and the spokesperson expressed optimism about both proceedings.

"We are just praying that the appeal goes through, and also we are praying that the bail pending the appeal goes through," Dr Boakye Danquah added.

The spokesperson made clear that the team's immediate focus remains on the upcoming court date rather than speculating about the scope of the presidential pardon.

President John Mahama granted presidential pardons to 863 convicted persons. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

President Mahama pardons over 800 prisoners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama granted presidential pardons to 863 convicted persons, invoking his constitutional authority.

This is to mark Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary with what the presidency described as an act of mercy and national reflection.

The decision, announced in a statement, was taken in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution, following consultation with the Council of State.

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Source: YEN.com.gh