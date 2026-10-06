Chairman Buga Buga Addresses NPP Loss, Says Marriage to Fancy Gadam's Ex-wife Not the Reason
- Chairman Buga Buga has spoken publicly after losing the NPP national executive election on October 3, 2026
- The politician addressed speculation linking his marriage to Fancy Gadam's ex-wife, Queen Meela, to his election defeat
- Chairman Buga Buga also disclosed his stance on his relationship with the celebrated musician Fancy Gadam
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Chairman Buga Buga, whose full name is Alhaji Masawudu Osman, has spoken out following his defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executive election held on 3 October 2026, pushing back against suggestions that his personal life influenced the result.
In an interview shared on social media, the businessman and politician addressed two separate but intertwined issues: his performance at the polls and the public interest in his marriage to Queen Meela, who was previously in a relationship with northern Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam.
Chairman Buga Buga on his NPP defeat
Chairman Buga Buga was direct in separating his political outcome from his domestic circumstances, stating that his loss was not connected to his wife's past relationship.
"I met my wife single. My loss is from Allah, and my marriage with Fancy Gadam's ex-wife has nothing to do with my loss," he said.
His NPP election defeat sparked considerable discussion online, with a portion of that conversation drawing attention to the fact that Queen Meela had previously been with Fancy Gadam before her marriage to Chairman Buga Buga.
Chairman Buga Buga's remarks on Fancy Gadam
On the question of his relationship with the musician, Chairman Buga Buga was equally clear, stating that the two have never met in person.
He said he holds no grudge against Fancy Gadam and that the musician has done nothing to cause him any offence.
"I have never met Fancy Gadam in person before, and so I can't tell even if I hear any of his songs," he said.
Despite never having met, Chairman Buga Buga acknowledged that circumstances have drawn the two men into an unlikely family bond as Queen Meela shares a son with Fancy Gadam.
"As we talk now, I can say the three of us are now family because my wife Queen Meela and I have a son together," he said.
His public remarks appear designed to draw a clear boundary between his political ambitions and his private life, while firmly shutting down speculation that the two are connected.
The Instagram video of Chairman Buga Buga is below.
Gadam shares cryptic message after Buga's loss
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Fancy Gadam’s cryptic comments on money and relationships, shared days after Chairman Buga Buga lost his bid for an NPP national executive position.
The timing has revived interest in the controversy surrounding Buga Buga’s marriage to Fancy Gadam’s former wife, Queen Meela. Fancy Gadam did not name either of them, leaving viewers to interpret his message.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh