Chairman Buga Buga has spoken publicly after losing the NPP national executive election on October 3, 2026

The politician addressed speculation linking his marriage to Fancy Gadam's ex-wife, Queen Meela, to his election defeat

Chairman Buga Buga also disclosed his stance on his relationship with the celebrated musician Fancy Gadam

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Chairman Buga Buga, whose full name is Alhaji Masawudu Osman, has spoken out following his defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national executive election held on 3 October 2026, pushing back against suggestions that his personal life influenced the result.

Chairman Buga Buga addresses his NPP election loss, as he says marriage to Fancy Gadam's ex-wife is not the reason. Image credit: Northern Gossip, Queen Meela, Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

In an interview shared on social media, the businessman and politician addressed two separate but intertwined issues: his performance at the polls and the public interest in his marriage to Queen Meela, who was previously in a relationship with northern Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam.

Chairman Buga Buga on his NPP defeat

Chairman Buga Buga was direct in separating his political outcome from his domestic circumstances, stating that his loss was not connected to his wife's past relationship.

"I met my wife single. My loss is from Allah, and my marriage with Fancy Gadam's ex-wife has nothing to do with my loss," he said.

His NPP election defeat sparked considerable discussion online, with a portion of that conversation drawing attention to the fact that Queen Meela had previously been with Fancy Gadam before her marriage to Chairman Buga Buga.

Chairman Buga Buga's remarks on Fancy Gadam

On the question of his relationship with the musician, Chairman Buga Buga was equally clear, stating that the two have never met in person.

He said he holds no grudge against Fancy Gadam and that the musician has done nothing to cause him any offence.

"I have never met Fancy Gadam in person before, and so I can't tell even if I hear any of his songs," he said.

Despite never having met, Chairman Buga Buga acknowledged that circumstances have drawn the two men into an unlikely family bond as Queen Meela shares a son with Fancy Gadam.

"As we talk now, I can say the three of us are now family because my wife Queen Meela and I have a son together," he said.

His public remarks appear designed to draw a clear boundary between his political ambitions and his private life, while firmly shutting down speculation that the two are connected.

The Instagram video of Chairman Buga Buga is below.

Gadam shares cryptic message after Buga's loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Fancy Gadam’s cryptic comments on money and relationships, shared days after Chairman Buga Buga lost his bid for an NPP national executive position.

The timing has revived interest in the controversy surrounding Buga Buga’s marriage to Fancy Gadam’s former wife, Queen Meela. Fancy Gadam did not name either of them, leaving viewers to interpret his message.

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Source: YEN.com.gh