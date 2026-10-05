Carlos Queiroz is in advanced negotiations to become the new head coach of the Bahrain national team

The Portuguese coach departed Ghana after just 29 days in charge following back-to-back AFCON qualifying defeats

Queiroz's potential appointment would see him tasked with guiding Bahrain to the 2027 Asian Cup

Carlos Queiroz is on the verge of being appointed head coach of the Bahrain national team, just days after parting ways with Ghana.

Carlos Queiroz is set to secure a new coaching role days after leaving the Black Stars. Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz closing in on Bahrain job

According to African football expert Nuhu Adams, negotiations between the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician and the Bahrain Football Association have reached an advanced stage, with a formal agreement expected to be concluded within the coming days.

Queiroz's second stint as Black Stars coach proved to be remarkably short-lived.

Reappointed in September 2026, he spent only 29 days in the role before stepping down following a troubled start to Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Ghana suffered a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire before conceding four goals in a 4-2 defeat to Gambia, results that left the team in a precarious position in the qualification race.

A new international challenge in Bahrain

Should the agreement be formalised, Queiroz will take on the task of steering Bahrain to the 2027 Asian Cup of Nations, giving him a clear short-term objective as he returns to international management once again.

The appointment would represent yet another chapter in a lengthy career in international football.

Queiroz has previously managed Portugal, Iran and Colombia, in addition to his two spells with Ghana.

He also served as assistant coach for Manchester United under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson during his club career.

Bahrain would become his latest assignment as he continues a career defined by cross-continental moves between national programmes.

Carlos Queiroz invited to CAF Strategy Conference

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that CAF has invited Carlos Queiroz to its Strategy Conference in Cape Verde, scheduled for October 7 to 9.

The event will bring together coaches of Africa’s 10 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh