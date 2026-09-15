New Zealand Updates Family Visa Process for Foreign Workers and Students From June 2026
- Immigration New Zealand moved family visa applications for temporary visa holders to its upgraded Immigration Online platform from June 1, 2026
- The change affects over a dozen visa categories, including Partner of a Worker Work Visa and Dependent Child Student Visa
- Applicants with saved drafts in the old system must decide whether to complete them there or start fresh on the new portal
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Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has shifted how family members of temporary visa holders apply for visas, directing new applications through its upgraded Immigration Online platform from June 1, 2026.
The change is part of INZ's Our Future Services programme, a long-running effort to consolidate all visa types onto one modernised system.
The agency first launched the enhanced platform in 2021 and has since brought International Student Visas, Visitor Visas, Accredited Employer Work Visas, and Permanent Resident Visas under its umbrella.
Visa Categories Now on the New Platform
From June 1, the following visa categories automatically route through the upgraded portal for new applications:
Student Visas: Dependent Child Student Visa
Work Visas: Partner of a Worker Work Visa, Partner of Military Work Visa, Partner of a Student Work Visa, and Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa.
Visitor Visas: Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa, Child of a Worker Visitor Visa, Partner of a Student Visitor Visa, Child of a Student Visitor Visa, Partner of a Military Visitor Visa, and Child of a Military Visitor Visa.
What applicants need to know before applying
Applications already lodged through the previous system before June 1 will continue to be processed without interruption. Those who have unfinished drafts saved in the old portal, however, face a choice: submit the draft as it stands or abandon it and restart through the new system.
INZ has also indicated it is reviewing whether to continue accepting paper-based applications for the affected categories, with further guidance to be shared if that position changes.
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The agency worked alongside immigration professionals during the redesign process, drawing on their practical experience to improve how these applications function.
Among the changes introduced are a clearer "Before You Start" page to help applicants confirm they are applying for the correct visa, improved in-form instructions, and expanded self-service tools that allow applicants to monitor and manage their own submissions at each stage.
INZ stated that the overall aim is to make the process faster and more straightforward while keeping applicants better informed throughout.
Family visa categories not included in this first wave of changes will be migrated to the enhanced platform at later stages of the programme.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh