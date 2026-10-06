Fancy Gadam shared a cryptic social media video about money and relationships days after Chairman Buga Buga lost his NPP national executive bid

Chairman Buga Buga polled 890 votes at the October 3 NPP elections in Kumasi but failed to secure one of three vice-chairperson positions

The video has reignited public interest in the controversy surrounding Chairman Buga's marriage to Fancy Gadam's former wife, Queen Meela

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Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has shared a cryptic message on social media shortly after Alhaji Osman Masawudu, popularly known as Chairman Buga Buga, failed to secure a position in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) latest national executive elections.

Fancy Gadam shares a cryptic message after ex-wife’s new partner, Chairman Buga Buga, loses NPP election. Image credit: Fancy Gadam, Northern Gossip

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media by Ghana_Naija TV, Fancy Gadam spoke about relationships and money, making comments that have sparked reactions from social media users.

“When you marry a man because of money 💰, when the money is finished, you will run to your parents’ house,” he said.

The musician went on to suggest that his words were carefully chosen, stressing that he does not simply sing without meaning.

According to Fancy Gadam, he understands what he puts into his songs and the messages contained in them, adding that he always knows what he is saying through his music.

Chairman Buga Buga loses NPP elections

His comments have attracted attention because of the timing, coming days after Chairman Buga contested the NPP’s national executive elections held in Kumasi on October 3, 2026.

Chairman Buga Buga, who was seeking to retain a position as a national vice-chairperson, polled 890 votes but finished outside the top three positions. Kojo Fosu Boadu, Henry Nana Boakye and Nana Akomea emerged as the three elected vice-chairpersons.

The development has also revived public interest in the controversy surrounding Chairman Buga’s marriage to Fancy Gadam’s former wife, Queen Meela.

Buga accused of snatching Meela from Fancy

The marriage had earlier attracted claims from some social media users that Chairman Buga had “snatched” Fancy Gadam’s wife. However, Chairman Buga rejected the allegation and maintained that Fancy Gadam and Queen Meela had already ended their relationship before he met her.

He said he had met the musician only once and insisted there was no disagreement between them. Chairman Buga also stated that he would not pursue a woman who was still in a relationship with another man.

Fancy Gadam himself previously appeared to distance himself from any controversy surrounding the marriage. In an August interview, he said he had never met Chairman Buga and maintained that there was “nothing wrong” with the marriage, adding that Buga was not his enemy.

Against this background, Fancy Gadam’s latest comments have triggered speculation among social media users, with some linking his words to the developments involving his former wife and Chairman Buga.

However, the musician did not directly mention Chairman Buga, Queen Meela or the NPP election in the video, leaving the interpretation of his message to viewers.

The Instagram video of Fancy Gadam is below.

1st Vice Chairman Bamba's wife celebrates husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kojo Bamba’s election as the NPP’s National First Vice Chairman and his wife’s public celebration of the result on TikTok.

Boadu secured 3,116 votes after previously leading the controversial Delta Force group, before moving into formal party structures in 2018.

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Source: YEN.com.gh