The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility criteria for its Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) targeting young international travellers

Applicants from China, India, and Vietnam must pass a ballot selection before they can submit an official visa application

The visa carries a fee of AUD 840, though Papua New Guinea passport holders received access to a discounted rate from July 1, 2026

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published the full eligibility requirements for foreigners looking to apply for the country's Work and Holiday visa, officially designated as subclass 462.

The visa is designed for young adults aged 18 to 30 who hold a passport from an eligible country.

Australia publishes age requirements for Ghanaians and other foreigners applying for its Work and Holiday Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For the 12-month duration of the visa, holders may take up short-term jobs to fund their time in Australia, study for up to four months, and travel in and out of the country without restriction.

The application fee is set at AUD 840, which is equivalent to GH₵6,874.40.

Who can apply for the subclass 462 visa

Several strict conditions govern who qualifies. All applications must be submitted from outside Australia, and candidates cannot travel with dependent children or attach family members to their application.

Individuals who previously entered Australia on either a subclass 462 or subclass 417 visa are not eligible to apply for a first Work and Holiday visa and must instead explore second visa pathways.

Citizens holding passports from China, India, and Vietnam face an additional hurdle: a pre-application ballot.

Only those randomly selected through this process are permitted to proceed with a formal visa application.

In a separate development, the Australian government introduced a fee concession for Papua New Guinea passport holders effective July 1, 2026, giving those who submit a valid initial subclass 462 application access to a reduced visa fee.

Processing times and what applicants should know

Applicants who complete three months of qualifying work under the subclass 462 visa become eligible to apply for a second Work and Holiday visa, offering the possibility of extending their stay beyond the initial year.

On the matter of processing timelines, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that onshore Working Holiday Maker applications are currently being processed ahead of offshore ones.

This means overseas applicants could face waiting periods stretching across several months before receiving a decision.

The Department strongly advises against booking flights or committing to employment or study arrangements until a visa grant has been officially confirmed.

To help with planning, the Department of Home Affairs offers two tools on its website: a Visa Pricing Estimator and a visa processing time guide.

Both provide general estimates and are not designed to give updates on individual applications.

Australia opens working holiday opportunities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had released a fresh update for young people hoping to combine travel with work.

The latest arrangement covered a select group of countries and territories around the world.

The full list revealed which destinations had secured access to the special opportunity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh