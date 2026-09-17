The UK Home Office posted a formal warning on X on Thursday, September 17, 2026, identifying which foreigners face removal from the country

British authorities confirmed that more than 80,000 people have been removed or returned since July 2024 under tightened immigration enforcement

The Home Office drew a clear line between those facing removal and legal migrants, stating that those who arrive lawfully will always be welcome

Britain's Home Office has publicly stresed two categories of foreigners who face removal from the United Kingdom, while reaffirming that migrants who arrive through legal channels remain welcome in the country.

UK Home Office Names 2 Categories of Foreigners Who Will Be Removed From Britain

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The warning was published on Thursday, 17 September 2026, through the official UK Home Office account on X, marking a direct statement from the government on its immigration enforcement priorities.

According to the Home Office, the two groups subject to removal are those who break British laws and those who have no legal right to remain in the country.

The government drew a firm distinction between these individuals and migrants who enter and reside in the UK through proper legal processes, describing the latter as people who will always be welcome.

The statement signals the government's intent to separate enforcement action from broader immigration sentiment, positioning its removal programme as targeted rather than blanket.

Over 80,000 Removals Since Mid-2024

The Home Office disclosed that more than 80,000 people have been removed or returned since July 2024, a figure that points to a notable increase in deportation and return activity over a little more than two years.

The government did not specify which nationalities were most affected by the removals, nor did it clarify what proportion of the 80,000 were formally deported as opposed to those who returned voluntarily.

What the disclosure does confirm is the scale at which the UK has been enforcing its immigration rules in recent months.

The announcement reinforces the government's position that lawful residency and compliance with British law are the baseline conditions for any foreigner wishing to remain in the country long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh