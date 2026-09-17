New Zealand Lists Top 10 Countries Whose Citizens Were Deported in 2025/2026
- New Zealand has released fresh figures showing the nationalities most affected by deportation during the 2025/2026 financial year
- The data reveals a notable pattern among the countries whose citizens accounted for the highest number of removals.
- Some familiar countries feature prominently on the list, while the overall figure runs into more than a thousand deportations.
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New Zealand immigration authorities have released figures showing the nationalities of foreign nationals deported during the 2025/2026 financial year.
A total of 1,393 foreign nationals were deported during the period, with citizens from ten countries accounting for a significant proportion of the removals.
The figures show that Asian and Pacific countries recorded some of the highest numbers, while nationals from Western countries also featured among the top 10.
India recorded the highest number of deportations
Indian citizens topped the list, with 270 people deported from New Zealand during the 2025/2026 financial year.
China followed with 195 deportations, while Vietnam ranked third with 173 people removed.
Samoa was fourth with 147 deportations, followed by Tonga with 117.
Fiji recorded 89 deportations, while the Philippines accounted for 69 removals.
Great Britain and Malaysia recorded 26 deportations each
Great Britain and Malaysia were tied in eighth position, with 26 citizens from each country deported during the financial year.
The United States completed the top 10, with 24 of its citizens deported.
A further 257 deportations involved nationals from other countries, bringing the total number of deportations to 1,393.
Top 10 nationalities by deportations
- India: 270
- China: 195
- Vietnam: 173
- Samoa: 147
- Tonga: 117
- Fiji: 89
- Philippines: 69
- Great Britain: 26
- Malaysia: 26
- United States: 24
New Zealand explains deportation categories
New Zealand Immigration distinguishes between deportation, self-deportation and voluntary departure.
Deportation refers to people who are unlawfully in New Zealand and leave after receiving a formal deportation order. It also covers temporary visa holders who become liable for deportation and leave after the applicable timeframe.
Self-deportation refers to people who are unlawfully present but leave voluntarily, without the Ministry paying for their departure, before a formal deportation order is issued.
Voluntary departure applies to people who leave willingly at their own expense before reaching the stage at which a deportation order can legally be served.
New Zealand list benefits of its Talent Work Visa
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had unveiled an important opportunity for Ghanaians and other foreigners with exceptional talent in sports, culture and the arts.
The visa came with several benefits that could make it attractive to highly accomplished professionals seeking opportunities abroad.
Successful applicants could also gain access to a longer-term immigration pathway after meeting key requirements.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.