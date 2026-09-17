New Zealand has released fresh figures showing the nationalities most affected by deportation during the 2025/2026 financial year

The data reveals a notable pattern among the countries whose citizens accounted for the highest number of removals.

Some familiar countries feature prominently on the list, while the overall figure runs into more than a thousand deportations.

New Zealand immigration authorities have released figures showing the nationalities of foreign nationals deported during the 2025/2026 financial year.

A total of 1,393 foreign nationals were deported during the period, with citizens from ten countries accounting for a significant proportion of the removals.

New Zealand lists top 10 countries whose citizens were deported in 2025/2026. Photo credit: miodrag ignjatovic & Chris Jongkind/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The figures show that Asian and Pacific countries recorded some of the highest numbers, while nationals from Western countries also featured among the top 10.

India recorded the highest number of deportations

Indian citizens topped the list, with 270 people deported from New Zealand during the 2025/2026 financial year.

China followed with 195 deportations, while Vietnam ranked third with 173 people removed.

Samoa was fourth with 147 deportations, followed by Tonga with 117.

Fiji recorded 89 deportations, while the Philippines accounted for 69 removals.

Great Britain and Malaysia recorded 26 deportations each

Great Britain and Malaysia were tied in eighth position, with 26 citizens from each country deported during the financial year.

The United States completed the top 10, with 24 of its citizens deported.

A further 257 deportations involved nationals from other countries, bringing the total number of deportations to 1,393.

Top 10 nationalities by deportations

India: 270

270 China: 195

195 Vietnam: 173

173 Samoa: 147

147 Tonga: 117

117 Fiji: 89

89 Philippines: 69

69 Great Britain: 26

26 Malaysia: 26

26 United States: 24

New Zealand explains deportation categories

New Zealand Immigration distinguishes between deportation, self-deportation and voluntary departure.

Deportation refers to people who are unlawfully in New Zealand and leave after receiving a formal deportation order. It also covers temporary visa holders who become liable for deportation and leave after the applicable timeframe.

Self-deportation refers to people who are unlawfully present but leave voluntarily, without the Ministry paying for their departure, before a formal deportation order is issued.

Voluntary departure applies to people who leave willingly at their own expense before reaching the stage at which a deportation order can legally be served.

New Zealand list benefits of its Talent Work Visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had unveiled an important opportunity for Ghanaians and other foreigners with exceptional talent in sports, culture and the arts.

The visa came with several benefits that could make it attractive to highly accomplished professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

Successful applicants could also gain access to a longer-term immigration pathway after meeting key requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh