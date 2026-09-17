Choirmaster took to social media on Thursday, September 17, 2026, to react to the death of former Mentor Season 2 contestant Adez

The award-winning Ghanaian musician drew on heartbreaking personal experience in his condolence message to Adez's family

Choirmaster lost his own wife, actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, earlier in 2026, sparking consistent tribute from the artist

Ghanaian hiplife musician Choirmaster has spoken out following the passing of Adez, a familiar face from TV3's Mentor Season 2, offering a heartfelt message to those she left behind.

Choirmaster of Praye fame consoles Adez's family after Mentor Season 2 star's death. Image credit: Dugix Stephen Dougon, Dek360Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Praye member shared his condolences via social media on Thursday, September 17, 2026, after news of Adez's death began circulating across Ghanaian entertainment circles. His message was brief but deeply personal.

"RIP Sis 🙏 Condolences to the family. Stay strong. I know how this feels 💐💔🙏 God bless her soul," he wrote.

Choirmaster pays tribute to Adez

The line "I know how this feels" was not lost on followers.

Choirmaster lost his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, on Sunday, May 24, 2026, making his words carry a weight that went beyond a standard public tribute.

His message acknowledged the raw pain of bereavement in a way that resonated with many who had followed his own public journey through loss.

Adez rose to public recognition through her participation in Mentor Season 2, TV3's music competition that gave a platform to emerging Ghanaian vocal talent.

She was among the young artists who competed for a spot in the spotlight, and her name remained familiar to fans of the show long after her run on the programme ended.

Tributes pour in for Adez

Choirmaster's post was among several tributes that emerged following the announcement of Adez's death.

She had remained a recognisable figure within Ghanaian entertainment, with those who followed her career from her Mentor days mourning her passing online.

The circumstances and cause of Adez's death have not been officially confirmed at the time of this report.

The Instagram video of Choirmaster is below.

Ohemee Woyeje's emotional tribute to Adez

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s emotional tribute to musician and TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez.

The Ghanaian radio presenter mourned Adez following news of the singer’s reported death on September 16, 2026.

Woyeje recalled a personal conversation she shared with Adez at a mutual friend’s mother’s funeral, making her tribute especially poignant. Fans also shared memories of Adez’s time on the popular music talent show alongside Nii Soul and Pastor Kofy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh