Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has signed a new ambassadorial deal with skincare and beauty brand Abi1 Skin Talk

Videos circulating on social media captured the influencer signing the official agreement with representatives of the brand

Fans and followers of Asantewaa have flooded social media with congratulatory messages following the announcement

Ghanaian TikTok star and social media influencer Asantewaa has added another brand deal to her growing commercial portfolio, signing on as a one-year ambassador for skincare and beauty company Abi1 Skin Talk.

TikToker Asantewaa lands new ambassadorial deal with a big brand in Ghana. Image credit: Asantewaa, Zion Felix

Source: Facebook

Videos from the signing ceremony on Thursday, September, 2026, which have since spread across social media, show Asantewaa putting pen to paper alongside representatives of the brand, formally kicking off what is set to be a significant partnership for both parties.

Asantewaa's role with Abi1 Skin Talk

As part of the agreement, TikToker Asantewaa will leverage her digital platforms to promote Abi1 Skin Talk's products and services, helping to grow the brand's visibility among her sizeable online following.

The collaboration may be built around her ability to connect with audiences across TikTok and other social media channels, where she has consistently attracted strong engagement through her content.

The ambassadorial deal reflects a broader shift in how Ghanaian businesses are approaching marketing, with brands increasingly turning to influencers to reach consumers directly through digital platforms rather than traditional advertising alone.

For Asantewaa, it represents another step forward in a career that has seen her move from content creation into a recognised commercial figure within Ghana's entertainment space.

The Instagram video of Asantewaa signing the deal is below.

Fans rally behind Asantewaa's new deal

The announcement drew a warm reception from her supporters, with many taking to social media to celebrate the news.

Winny Osei Boakye wrote:

"Congratulations."

Elizabeth Opoku commented:

"Congratulations 🎉."

Seyram Celestine added:

"Congratulations, my dear sister 🥰❤️."

Jackie Appiah lands new ambassadorial deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jackie Appiah’s new ambassadorial partnership with Labianca Company Limited, a major frozen foods importer and distributor in Ghana.

The actress was introduced to the company’s operations during a visit to its head office and factory in Tema.

Appiah has built a wide endorsement portfolio but has said she carefully evaluates products before accepting promotional deals.

She has also ruled out endorsing alcoholic beverages or betting brands, making her latest partnership another notable addition to her career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh