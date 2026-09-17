Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested on 30 August in Monticello, Minnesota, over an alleged theft of power tool batteries worth around $580

A store worker recognised Quast from a similar alleged incident just days before, prompting police to take her into custody

Quast's booking photo spread rapidly across social media after users noticed her striking resemblance to global superstar Jennifer Lopez

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A routine shoplifting arrest in a small Minnesota town became an unlikely internet sensation after the suspect's booking photo drew widespread comparisons to one of the world's most recognisable entertainers.

Viral mugshot of Jennifer Lopez lookalike leaves social media users talking. Photo Credit: @jlo

Source: Getty Images

Cyrena Anne Quast was taken into custody on 30 August in Monticello, Minnesota, following an alleged theft at a local store.

According to a criminal complaint cited by TMZ, Quast reportedly stole two double packs of power tool batteries valued at approximately $580 in total.

A store employee flagged her to police after recognising her from a similar alleged incident that had taken place just days earlier.

Mugshot that stopped the internet

Quast was booked at Wright County jail on a gross misdemeanour theft charge, and her booking photograph was subsequently released. What might ordinarily have been a routine county court matter quickly captured attention far beyond Minnesota's borders.

The reason was impossible to ignore: Quast bears a strikingly close resemblance to singer, actress, and global icon Jennifer Lopez.

The likeness was so convincing that social media users shared the image widely, with comparisons to J.Lo flooding comment sections and timelines almost immediately after the mugshot began circulating online.

Cyrena Quast's alleged history with authorities

The shoplifting charge was not Quast's first reported brush with the law. Reports indicate she has a prior arrest record that allegedly includes drug possession, driving while intoxicated, additional theft charges, fleeing from police, and providing false identification to law enforcement officers.

Had the booking photo not borne such a jaw-dropping resemblance to one of music and film's biggest names, it would likely have remained a local story. Instead, it turned into an international talking point, demonstrating once again how quickly an unexpected viral moment can travel across social media.

See the Instagram post below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh