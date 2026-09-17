Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva addressed why she never took her late husband Olu Jacobs' surname after their marriage

The disclosure resurfaced from an old interview following Olu Jacobs' death on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84

Silva revealed it was actually Olu Jacobs himself who made the decision, citing a surprising reason involving her career

Joke Silva, one of Nigeria's most respected actresses, has opened up about a decision that quietly defined her marriage to the late Olu Jacobs: keeping her maiden name.

Joke Silva Shares Why She Kept Her Maiden Name After Marrying Olu Jacobs

Source: Instagram

The revelation resurfaced from an old interview with Silva following the passing of her husband, legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, who died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

The 64-year-old actress reflected on the story behind her name, and it turns out the choice was not entirely hers to make.

Why Olu Jacobs Told Silva to Keep Her Name

According to Silva, it was Olu Jacobs himself who urged her not to adopt his surname after they wed. The veteran actor believed the name "Joke Silva" had already become something far bigger than a personal identity, and he was not prepared to let that be disrupted by convention.

"My husband Olu Jacobs advised me not to change my maiden name from Joke Silva," the actress said, adding that he remained consistent in that position throughout their marriage. "He said it was already a brand and he didn't want it to affect me later."

His reasoning was straightforward: she had built a professional identity under that name, and trading it in for a new one risked confusing audiences and undermining years of work in the industry. Rather than insisting on tradition, Olu Jacobs chose to protect what his wife had built.

Watch the X video of Joke Silva's interview below:

Reactions to Joke Silva's disclosure

The clip sparked a wave of conversation online, with many viewers weighing in on the couple's decision.

YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions below.

@SunnyOloyesunny stated:

"Despite ack d fact dat everyone has right 2 his/her own opinion, a lot of pple are still living in d past. Primitive life can't leave many. If Olu&Joke endured it till this end, I think there should be lessons 2 learn, but many who don't understand marriage ll also run their mouths here."

@aleh74369 noted:

"Just like Roti Dominic is now married. If he came back to act in a movie with a new name it won't sell compared to if she uses the popular brand 'Rita Dominic. It's like how musicians have stage names different from their real names"

@Jixie_e stated:

"Olu Jacobs was living in the future where I married everything was holding everyone back. He chose to build a power couple union instead of accounts."

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Source: YEN.com.gh