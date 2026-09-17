Skyy FC bankroller Wilson Arthur has named his wife, Madam Adwoa Amofa Arhtur, as head coach of the Division One League club

Mrs Arthur holds a CAF License B coaching certificate, meeting the minimum qualification required under UMB Division One League rules

Her first match in charge will be against Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs on Sunday, September 20

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Wilson Arthur, the owner and financial backer of Daboase-based Division One League side Skyy FC, has appointed his wife, Madam Adwoa Amofa Arthur, as the club's head coach for the 2026/2027 season.

The appointment takes effect ahead of the new campaign, with Madam Amofa set to lead the team from the dugout as Skyy FC looks to mount a serious promotion challenge.

Owner of Skyy FC Wilson Arthur appoints his wife, Madam Adwoa Amofa Arthur, as head coach ahead of the 2026/27 DOL season. Photo credit: Sports Obama/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Mrs Arthur set to lead Skyy FC as head coach

Madam Amofa holds a CAF License B coaching certificate, which satisfies the minimum qualification standard set out under UMB Division One League regulations, as stated by the Ghana Football Association.

The rules require all coaches participating in the competition to hold at least a CAF License B, and Mrs Arthur meets that threshold.

Her appointment makes her one of the few women to take charge of a men's club at this level of Ghanaian football.

When is Mrs Arthur's first game as coach?

Coach Arthur will not be eased gently into her new role.

Her first assignment as head coach is a fixture against Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs, former Ghana Premier League campaigners, scheduled for Sunday, 20 September.

The match represents an early measure of where Skyy FC stand ahead of what the club hopes will be a promotion-winning campaign.

Skyy FC have come close to securing top-flight football on several occasions in recent years.

Most notably, they missed out on promotion three seasons ago, finishing in fourth. position.

Under Madam Amofa, the club will be aiming to go one better and finally break into the Ghana Premier League.

She would follow in the footsteps of former Black Queens gaffer Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, who famously coached Amidaus Professionals in the Ghana Premier League in 2012.

Emelia Sarpong’s journey to coaching

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emelia Sarpong had opened up about the challenges of becoming a female footballer and coach in a male-dominated field.

Her journey has been shaped by determination despite financial struggles and other barriers faced by women in coaching.

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Source: YEN.com.gh