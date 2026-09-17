Adenta Circuit Court 1 remanded Salomey Awity Baffoe for two weeks over alleged links to the Ghana Jollof TikTok account

Her lawyer, MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, challenged the detention after authorities told the court the account operator is in the UK

National Security operatives reportedly took the 40-year-old mother of three from her home at 11:30 p.m. on September 13

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A Senior Nursing Officer has been remanded in custody for two weeks by the Adenta Circuit Court 1, following allegations that she operates a TikTok account known as Ghana Jollof, which has been used to criticise government officials.

Salomey Awity Baffoe, 40, a mother of three from Hansua in the Techiman Municipality, was arrested as part of investigations into individuals believed to be connected to the social media account.

An Adenta court remands Salomey Awity Baffoe for two weeks over alleged links to the Ghana Jollof TikTok account

Source: Getty Images

Her lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, publicly questioned the justification for keeping his client in detention.

He noted that authorities had themselves informed the court that the person operating the Ghana Jollof account was based in the United Kingdom.

"Because you want to arrest Ghana Jollof, you have remanded her for two weeks. Meanwhile, you told the court that Ghana Jollof is in the UK," he told the media.

Midnight Arrest Raises Questions

The circumstances surrounding Baffoe's arrest have drawn considerable public attention. According to reports, three individuals who identified themselves as National Security operatives arrived at her home at approximately 11:30 p.m. on 13 September and took her away.

In the aftermath, her family faced significant difficulty tracing her whereabouts. At the time, both the Bono East Regional Police Command and Regional National Security officials reportedly indicated they had no knowledge of the operation.

The case has raised questions about the conduct of the arrest and the legal grounds underpinning her continued detention, particularly given the admission in court that the individual alleged to be behind the Ghana Jollof account was not in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh