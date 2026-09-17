Cardi B fired back at social media users who claimed she had quietly resumed contact with estranged husband Offset

The speculation was traced back to reposts by Atlanta model Melanie Jayda, who was publicly linked to Offset in January 2025

Cardi B invoked her children's names in a since-deleted tweet to deny any romantic involvement with the Migos rapper

Cardi B has drawn a very firm line. The rapper went on the offensive this week after rumours began circulating that she had been quietly maintaining contact with Offset, her estranged husband, dismissing the claims with characteristic bluntness before deleting her response.

Cardi B shuts down rumours that she got back together with Offset. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

The speculation picked up momentum on Wednesday, September 16, when an X user flagged activity from an account believed to belong to Melanie Jayda, an Atlanta-based model whose public link to Offset dates back to January 2025.

Jayda had reportedly reshared a series of tweets about women who continue relationships with ex-partners even while a new person is involved.

Commenters quickly drew a line between those reposts and Cardi's situation, reading them as a veiled comment on the rapper. Jayda later clarified that her reposts were not aimed at anyone in particular.

Cardi B's fiery response to Offset rumours

Before deleting her tweet, Cardi left little doubt about where she stands.

"Never in your life, never in this life... could go through that man text, phone, whatever… Never would you catch me doing that. I don't flirt, I don't give no inch of possibility. Put a private investigator on me and I put that on my kids' lives in the name of Jesus!!!" she wrote.

The message was categorical: there is no romantic contact between her and Offset.

Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in July 2024, ending six years of marriage. The former couple share three children: eight-year-old Kulture, five-year-old Wave, and two-year-old Blossom.

Whether the divorce has been formally finalised remains unclear. Offset, meanwhile, has been seen publicly with Jayda on multiple occasions, including a trip to Dubai in 2025 and a New Year's Day shopping visit to a Chanel store where the pair reportedly spent $100,000 (KSh 12.9 million) in a single outing.

Cardi B's life since the split

Cardi has wasted no time building a new chapter. In November 2025, she welcomed a son, affectionately nicknamed Baby Brim, with American footballer Stefon Diggs.

She was also spotted in July alongside 27-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, first at Paris Fashion Week and subsequently at a dinner in Venice, Italy.

In a conversation with Vogue Arabia, Cardi spoke warmly about Okoye.

"He was really sweet. When you see him on social media, he looks very strict, stern, but he is very kind," she said.

Asked whether fans would be seeing more of him, she kept things deliberately vague:

"I hope so."

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Source: YEN.com.gh