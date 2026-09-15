Australia's Department of Home Affairs released the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa

The five-year visa targets skilled workers willing to live and work in regional parts of Australia

Applicants must satisfy five key requirements, including passing a points test and holding an occupation on a relevant skilled list

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the eligibility requirements that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be considered for the Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa, a five-year provisional visa designed to attract skilled workers to regional parts of the country.

Australia unveils eligibility conditions for foreigners seeking a 5-year regional visa. Photo credit: Martin Ollman, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The visa forms part of Australia's broader skilled migration programme and is specifically aimed at reducing skill shortages in regional areas by drawing qualified professionals from abroad.

5 conditions for the Australia subclass 491 visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants must satisfy all five of the following conditions to be eligible:

1. Be nominated by a state or territory government agency, or be sponsored by an eligible relative.

2. Hold an occupation listed on a relevant skilled occupation list.

3. Obtain a suitable skills assessment for their nominated occupation.

4. Receive a formal invitation to apply for the visa.

5. Pass the points test as required under Australian immigration rules.

The points-based assessment takes into account several personal and professional factors, including age, English language proficiency, educational qualifications, and work experience.

What Australia's Subclass 491 visa offers holders

The Subclass 491 is a provisional visa, meaning it does not grant permanent residency upon approval. Holders are permitted to live, work, and study in designated regional areas of Australia for up to five years.

Importantly, the visa can serve as a stepping stone towards permanent residency for those who meet additional conditions further down the line.

Regional Australia has long faced difficulties attracting skilled professionals compared to major cities, and targeted visa programmes such as this one are central to the government's strategy for addressing that imbalance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh