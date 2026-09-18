The United States Customs and Border Protection published the full list of 23 countries whose nationals can apply for the Global Entry trusted traveller programme

The programme allows pre-approved travellers to bypass standard immigration queues and use automated kiosks upon arrival at US airports

No African country made the list, meaning citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt must still go through standard immigration processing

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released the complete list of 23 countries whose citizens qualify for Global Entry, a trusted traveller programme that fast-tracks immigration clearance on arrival in the United States — and not a single African nation made the cut.

The US mentions names of countries in the Global entry fast-track immigration clearance. Photo source: @donaldjtrump

Source: UGC

Global Entry allows pre-approved travellers to skip the standard immigration queue at US airports and instead use automated kiosks to complete their customs declaration and receive clearance.

For frequent international travellers, the difference can be significant, as general immigration lines at major US airports can run for several hours during peak periods.

The 23 countries covered under US' Global Entry

The CBP says the programme operates through bilateral arrangements with partner countries.

The full list of qualifying nations includes

Argentina Australia Bahrain Brazil Canada Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Dominican Republic El Salvador Germany India Japan Jordan, Republic of Korea Mexico Netherlands Panama Singapore Switzerland Taiwan United Arab Emirates United Kingdom.

Canada's participation is facilitated through NEXUS, a separate trusted traveller scheme specifically designed for travel between the United States and Canada.

What the list means for African travellers

Citizens of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, remain outside the scope of any existing Global Entry arrangement.

Travellers holding passports from these nations are required to go through the standard CBP immigration process each time they arrive in the United States, regardless of how frequently they travel.

The absence of African countries from the list reflects the broader reality that no bilateral trusted traveller agreement currently exists between the United States and any nation on the continent.

Until such arrangements are negotiated and formalised, African travellers will continue to experience longer processing times at US ports of entry compared to nationals from the 23 partner countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh