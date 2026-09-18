US-based Ghanaian media personality Kevin Taylor fired back at former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, September 18, 2026

Bawumia had called for the release of Salomey Awiti Bafoh, a 40-year-old nursing officer arrested over her alleged ties to the Ghana Jollof TikTok account

Kevin Taylor questioned the consistency of Bawumia's public positions, citing past incidents where the former VP allegedly stayed silent

US-based Ghanaian media personality Kevin Ekow Taylor publicly challenged former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, September 18, 2026, after Bawumia weighed in on the detention of Techiman nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh in connection with the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok controversy.

Kevin Taylor challenges Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his comment on the Ghana Jollof case. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana Police Service, Loud Silence TV

Source: Facebook

Bafoh, 40, and a mother of three, was arrested at her home in Hansua near Techiman on September 13, 2026. She appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court, where she was charged with abetment of crime, specifically for allegedly publishing false news.

After pleading not guilty, she was remanded in custody for two weeks while investigations continue.

Prosecutors allege that Bafoh acted as a go-between for Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, widely known online as "Ghana Jollof," helping to recruit people to spread videos associated with the account.

Police have since declared Kodua wanted, arguing that some content linked to the account contained statements capable of inciting violence. Both women deny wrongdoing, and the case remains before the courts.

Dr Bawumia calls for nurse Salomey's release

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia described the circumstances of Bafoh's arrest and remand as deeply troubling.

While stating his opposition to a politics driven by insults, he argued that the right to free expression must be upheld and questioned what he characterised as selective enforcement of the law.

He called for Bafoh and others facing similar charges to be freed.

Kevin Taylor hits back at Bawumia's intervention

Kevin Taylor did not accept Bawumia's statement at face value.

He argued that the former vice president had remained conspicuously silent during other serious incidents, specifically naming the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence and deaths linked to the 2020 and 2024 elections, and questioned why those situations had not drawn similar public comment from him.

Taylor further suggested that Bawumia's latest remarks were politically motivated and that his positions were shaped by those around him rather than by consistent principle.

He concluded by dismissing the former vice president's intervention entirely, arguing that Bawumia should not be treated as a credible voice on the matter.

The exchange has added a sharper political edge to an already heated national conversation around Bafoh's detention, the limits of free expression online, and the ongoing police investigation into the Ghana Jollof account.

The Facebook post by Kevin Taylor is below.

Ghana Jollof reacts after being declared wanted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana Jollof’s response after the Ghana Police Service declared Barbara Asantewaa Kodua wanted.

The TikToker addressed the police notice, an arrested nurse’s remand, and allegations involving her social media activities.

The controversy intensified after Ghana Jollof released a video criticising President John Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and the judge who handled the Adenta Court case.

Her comments followed the publication of a wanted-person notice stating that the woman believed to be her could be sheltering in the United Kingdom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh