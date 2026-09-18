New Zealand has unveiled a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking temporary opportunities in the country’s entertainment sector

The latest requirements contain several important conditions applicants will need to satisfy before their plans can move forward

The full details reveal what entertainers need to know before applying for the opportunity

New Zealand has outlined six key conditions Ghanaians and other foreign entertainers must meet to obtain a temporary work visa.

The requirements apply to overseas professionals working in sectors including film, television, music and the wider entertainment industry.

New Zealand lists 6 requirements Ghanaians and other foreigners must meet for a special work visa. Photo credit: MARTY MELVILLE & Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Immigration New Zealand has set out rules covering employment offers, financial support, health requirements, character checks and the applicant’s intention to work temporarily in the country.

The conditions for New Zealand's entertainers work visa

Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking to work temporarily in New Zealand’s entertainment industry must satisfy the following requirements:

1. Applicants must have a fully supported employment offer

Applicants must demonstrate that they are travelling to New Zealand specifically for temporary entertainment-related employment.

They must have a formal job offer from a recognised promoter, producer or production company.

The employment agreement must state the duration of the engagement and include a detailed work schedule.

It must also provide written confirmation that the employer will cover the worker’s accommodation, daily living expenses and return airfare.

2. Employers must explain why a foreign entertainer is needed

The New Zealand employer or hiring organisation must provide evidence explaining why a New Zealander could not be recruited for the role.

The organisation is required to complete the relevant section of the Performing Artists, Entertainers and Entertainment Personnel Work Visa application form (INZ 1187).

Employers must provide supporting evidence and a detailed explanation to justify hiring an overseas entertainer.

3. Applicants must provide details about their stay and healthcare

Applicants must provide credible information about how long they intend to remain in New Zealand.

They are responsible for healthcare costs incurred during their stay, either personally or through their employer.

Immigration New Zealand therefore recommends that applicants obtain comprehensive medical insurance before travelling to the country.

4. Health assessments may be required

Applicants must meet New Zealand’s health requirements before their visas can be approved.

Depending on the length of their intended stay and their circumstances, they may be required to undergo a medical examination, provide a chest X-ray, or complete both.

Generally, people staying in New Zealand for less than six months do not need a chest X-ray, while those staying for less than 12 months usually do not need to provide a full medical certificate.

5. Applicants must meet character requirements

Ghanaians and other foreigners applying for the visa must demonstrate that they are of good character.

An application can be refused if immigration authorities determine that an applicant has relevant criminal convictions or poses a security concern.

Applicants aged 17 or older must provide a police certificate if their total time spent in New Zealand, including previous stays under different visas, amounts to 24 months or more.

The police certificate must generally have been issued within six months of the visa application.

6. Applicants must prove they genuinely intend to work temporarily

Applicants must satisfy immigration officials that they genuinely intend to travel to New Zealand to undertake temporary entertainment work.

Immigration officers may consider the applicant’s personal circumstances and previous dealings with New Zealand’s immigration system when assessing whether the application is credible.

This means applicants must provide information and supporting documents that are consistent with their stated purpose of travelling to New Zealand.

What this means for Ghanaian entertainers

The requirements are particularly relevant to Ghanaian musicians, actors, filmmakers, television professionals and other entertainment workers seeking temporary opportunities in New Zealand.

A job offer alone may not be sufficient. Applicants must also meet the relevant employment, health, character and genuine-intent requirements before they can obtain the temporary work visa.

Ghanaian entertainers considering the opportunity will therefore need to ensure that their New Zealand-based promoter, producer or employer provides the required documentation and financial support before submitting an application.

New Zealand names top deportee 10 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had released fresh figures showing the nationalities most affected by deportation during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The data revealed a notable pattern among the countries whose citizens accounted for the highest number of removals.

Some familiar countries featured prominently on the list, while the overall figure ran into more than a thousand deportations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh