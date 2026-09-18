Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Kwaku Manu were filmed engaging in a jovial face-off on the street, weeks after trading boxing challenges over who would win a fight

Lil Win playfully challenged Kwaku Manu to a scuffle, insisting they first report the matter to the police station before settling their differences physically

The lighthearted clash, which took place in front of an apartment building, drew a crowd of onlookers and has since gone viral on social media

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Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Kwaku Manu were filmed in a playful face-off on the street, weeks after their public back-and-forth over a proposed boxing match reignited their long-running rivalry.

Lil Win and Kwaku Manu engage in a jovial face-off on the street amid their ongoing boxing feud. Image credit: Fire on USA.

Source: Instagram

The feud began on August 22, 2026, when Lil Win claimed in a video that nobody in the industry, not even Shatta Wale, Kwaku Manu or Funny Face combined, could beat him in a boxing ring.

Kwaku Manu responded sharply, questioning Lil Win's credentials to make such a claim and dismissing his talk as excessive.

Two days later, on August 24, 2026, Kwaku Manu officially accepted the challenge, calling on boxing promoter Sharaf Mahama to help organise the bout.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, later threw her support behind her husband, predicting he would knock Kwaku Manu out by the third round.

The rivalry has since kept fans entertained, with both actors continuing to trade jabs on and off camera.

Lil Win, Kwaku Manu engage in jovial face-off

In a video that has since gone viral, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu were seen squaring up to each other in a jovial fight outside an apartment building, with a crowd of onlookers, including women and other actors, gathered to watch the playful exchange.

Lil Win, shirtless and appearing eager to make his point, challenged Kwaku Manu to the scuffle but insisted the pair first report the matter to the police station before going ahead with it, keeping the mood light and comedic throughout the encounter.

Below is the face-off between Lil Win and Kwaku Manu.

Fans react to Lil Win, Kwaku Manu's clash

The video drew a wave of amused reactions from fans online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

sketchesgary wrote:

"Settings meet Settings."

kwame_the_tourist said:

"Lil Wayne won."

qwami_eran commented:

"Lilwin get vhim o."

lodgemoo added:

"Organise the boxing match for Ghanaians wai."

noza_phame joked:

"Fighting in front of Loxwood apartment."

princeofthe.street wrote:

"I miss Kumawood movies, this two."

Lil Win shares video proof of international screening deal

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win sharing video proof that his movie, A Country Called Ghana, is now screening on Ethiopian Airlines flights, weeks after he first confirmed the international distribution deal.

The actor captioned the post simply, "God is good," expressing gratitude as the screening became a reality.

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Source: YEN.com.gh