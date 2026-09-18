Ecuador's official Ballon d'Or juror has reportedly cast his vote for Lionel Messi to win the prestigious award

The veteran journalist who works for Radio Caravana is one of the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations' designated voters under France Football rules

The vote comes after Messi scored 45 goals and provided 30 assists in 49 matches, adding an MLS Cup and a World Cup final appearance

Ecuador’s designated Ballon d’Or juror, Patricio Cornejo Garcés, has disclosed that Lionel Messi will get his vote for the 2026 edition of the prestigious award.

Lionel Messi reportedly receives Ballon d'Or 2026 vote from Ecuadorian juror Patricio Cornejo Garcés. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Ecuador's Ballon d'Or juror votes for Messi

Cornejo Garcés is a veteran sports journalist who works for Radio Caravana and several national television networks in Ecuador. He is the South American nation’s appointed representative in the Ballon d’Or voting process.

Under France Football’s regulations, each of the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations is allowed one prominent football journalist to cast a ballot. Ecuador currently sits 25th in the FIFA world rankings, making Cornejo Garcés eligible to vote.

His decision to back Messi was first reported by Albiceleste Talk.

The Ecuadorian juror's choice marks a notable change from last year, when he ranked Ousmane Dembélé first, followed by Lamine Yamal and Mohamed Salah, as cited by Tribuna. This time, he has moved decisively in Messi's direction.

The decision appears to be grounded in the Argentine's extraordinary numbers across the year under review.

Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or case

The 39-year-old registered 45 goals and 30 assists across 49 appearances, a return that places him among the most productive players on the planet during that period.

Beyond club statistics, Messi's influence on the international stage has strengthened his case significantly.

He lifted the Major League Soccer Cup with Inter Miami before shifting focus to Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where his individual performances played a central role in guiding the Albiceleste to the tournament's final.

The combination of elite club output and a marquee international run has made Messi a prominent name in Ballon d'Or discussions, and Cornejo Garcés' public declaration adds another confirmed vote to his tally ahead of the announcement.

Beckham backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David Beckham had spoken about Lionel Messi’s chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or after Inter Miami’s 2-0 Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul.

The Inter Miami co-owner highlighted Messi’s impressive performance at the 2026 World Cup as a key part of his case for the award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh