Kim Kardashian has disclosed her esophagitis diagnosis in the newly released trailer for Season 8 of The Kardashians

The health scare carries emotional weight for Kim due to her late father, who died from oesophageal cancer in 2003

The Kardashians Season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on October 8, 2026, sparking concern among her fans

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a hospitalisation after being diagnosed with esophagitis, a revelation that appears in the freshly released trailer for Season 8 of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian is diagnosed with a serious health condition amid her father’s cancer history. Image credit: Kim Kardashian Fans

Source: Facebook

The 45-year-old businesswoman and reality TV star was shown in the trailer wearing a hospital gown and lying in a hospital bed as she tells those close to her that she had been diagnosed with "something called esophagitis."

The footage makes clear the condition was serious enough to require in-patient care, though the trailer stops short of revealing the full details of her treatment or how long she spent in hospital.

Kardashian's diagnosis and its family connection

Esophagitis is an inflammation or irritation of the tissue lining the oesophagus, the tube responsible for carrying food and liquid from the mouth to the stomach.

Medical sources note the condition can stem from acid reflux, infections, allergies, or certain medications.

It is distinct from oesophageal cancer, although some forms of chronic oesophageal inflammation may require monitoring over time.

The diagnosis carries a particularly painful resonance for Kim. Her father, prominent American lawyer Robert Kardashian, died from oesophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

In the trailer, someone close to Kim Kardashian asks whether her condition bears any similarity to the illness that claimed her father's life. Kim confirms the connection, and the moment draws a visibly emotional response from her mother, Kris Jenner.

The Kardashian family has long sought to honour Robert's memory through advocacy around oesophageal health. In 2019, family members helped establish the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Centre for Esophageal Health in his name.

What to expect in The Kardashians Season 8

Kim's health scare is expected to be a significant storyline when the new season premieres on Hulu on 8 October 2026.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional weight the diagnosis has placed on the family, particularly given their history, but leaves many questions unanswered about the outcome of her treatment and her current condition.

The YouTube video on Kim Kadashian's diagnoses is below.

Kim Kardashian awarded €1 in damages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kim Kardashian’s €1 civil damages award linked to the 2016 Paris jewellery heist.

The case followed a robbery in which masked men posing as police officers stole millions of dollars in jewellery from the reality television star.

The notorious suspects, later dubbed the “Grandpa Robbers,” included a 69-year-old alleged mastermind who was convicted alongside seven others.

While Kardashian sought only symbolic compensation, a hotel receptionist involved in the case was awarded approximately €110,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh