The Canadian government published a full list of 14 rural communities where skilled workers can apply for permanent residence in 2026

Communities span six provinces, from Nova Scotia on the east coast to British Columbia in the west

Eligible applicants can obtain a work permit to begin earning in Canada before their permanent residence is approved

Canada has published the complete list of rural communities participating in its Rural and Francophone Immigration Pilot programme, offering skilled workers a structured route to permanent residence outside the country's national immigration draw system.

The programme is administered through official Canadian government guidance, which outlines a three-step process: workers must first confirm their eligibility, obtain a job offer from an employer within one of the designated communities, and then submit their permanent residence application under the pilot.

Canada lists 14 rural communities where skilled workers can pursue permanent residence in 2026, with work permits available while applications are processed. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

14 communities across six provinces

A total of 14 communities are currently participating in the programme, spread across Nova Scotia, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The full list includes Pictou County in Nova Scotia; North Bay and Area, Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay in Ontario; Steinbach, Altona/Rhineland and Brandon in Manitoba; Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan; Claresholm in Alberta; and West Kootenay, North Okanagan Shuswap and Peace Liard in British Columbia.

Each community has a defined boundary map that applicants must consult to verify whether a prospective employer falls within the eligible area. These maps are available through the official programme page alongside full eligibility requirements and application steps.

Work permit available during application process

One of the programme's notable features is a provision that allows approved applicants to obtain a work permit while their permanent residence application is still under review. This means workers can begin employment and earn an income in Canada before receiving a final decision on their application, removing a significant financial barrier that typically affects applicants pursuing longer immigration routes.

The Rural and Francophone Immigration Pilot is specifically designed to channel skilled workers towards smaller communities facing labour shortages and population decline. Unlike national immigration pathways, applicants under this scheme are tied to a specific community and must hold a genuine job offer from an employer based within its boundaries.

The programme has attracted attention among Ghanaians and other Africans exploring emigration options, given that the work permit provision addresses one of the more common concerns about income gaps during lengthy immigration processes.

Canada invites healthcare professionals to seek PR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada was inviting healthcare and social service professionals from around the world.

The country's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) urged individuals to explore available immigration pathways as a route to permanent residence and career development in the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh