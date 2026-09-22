Ghana's transport unions and the government reached an agreement on a new fare structure after weeks of consultations

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union and GRTCC had submitted proposals citing rising operational costs faced by drivers

Trotros, shared taxis and other commercial services will be affected by the revised rates taking effect on Saturday

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Public transport fares in Ghana will go up by 8% from Saturday, 26 September 2026, following an agreement between the government and transport unions after a series of consultations on the 2026 fare review.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) reached the agreement with the Ministry of Transport, ending weeks of back-and-forth deliberations over adjustments to commercial transport fares.

The two unions first engaged the Ministry of Transport on 8 September 2026, formally proposing an upward revision of fares and pointing to rising operational costs, including vehicle maintenance and spare parts, as justification.

At that meeting, the government outlined a support measure of GH¢2 per litre on diesel, intended to ease the financial burden on both operators and passengers.

A joint technical team made up of representatives from the Ministry, GPRTU and GRTCC was then set up to assess the various cost inputs before any final decision could be taken. During that review period, the unions urged drivers and operators not to charge above existing approved rates.

As recently as 16 September, the GPRTU and the Progressive Transport Owners' Association (PROTOA) confirmed that no official fare adjustment had yet been announced, signalling that the process was still ongoing.

Impact on Commuters

The revised fares will apply to trotros, shared taxis and other commercial public transport services, with the new rates to be implemented in line with the agreed fare structure.

The 8% increase reflects a compromise reached after consultations aimed at balancing the financial pressures facing transport operators against the burden that higher fares place on everyday commuters.

Operators had consistently raised concerns about the growing cost of running their vehicles, particularly amid increases in spare parts prices and other inputs.

Passengers travelling on these services will begin paying the new fares from 26 September 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh