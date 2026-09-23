Ghanaians planning to work in the Czech Republic may want to take note of a fresh immigration update

The latest rule introduces an important financial requirement for foreign professionals seeking a popular work and residence route

The new threshold could affect the plans of skilled workers hoping to relocate to the European country

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Ghanaians and other non-European professionals seeking to work in the Czech Republic may need to meet a new salary requirement under the EU Blue Card scheme.

Czech authorities have updated the minimum earnings threshold that highly qualified foreign workers must meet when applying for or renewing the residence and work permit.

Czech Republic announces monthly income requirement for foreigners applying for its EU Blue Card. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The new requirement could be important for Ghanaian professionals considering the Czech Republic as a destination for skilled employment.

Czech Republic sets salary for EU Blue Card applicants

The minimum gross monthly salary for EU Blue Card applicants in the Czech Republic is CZK 73,823, equivalent to approximately GH¢40,100 based on a recent September 2026 exchange rate.

This means an eligible foreign worker would need to earn at least about GH¢40,100 per month before tax, or roughly GH¢481,000 per year, to meet the salary requirement.

The Czech government bases the threshold on the country's average gross wage. For the period from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027, the average gross monthly wage was set at CZK 49,215, while the Blue Card salary requirement is 1.5 times that amount.

The salary condition applies to the gross wage, meaning the amount stated before income tax and other deductions, rather than the amount the worker eventually takes home.

Ghanaian professionals can apply for Czech EU Blue Card

Ghanaians are considered third-country nationals under the Czech immigration system and can apply for an EU Blue Card if they meet the relevant requirements.

The Czech Ministry of the Interior describes the Blue Card as a residence permit for third-country nationals seeking employment requiring high qualifications.

Applicants generally need to demonstrate the required level of professional qualification and secure an employment contract for a qualifying position.

The employment contract must also meet the applicable salary requirement, with the minimum gross monthly wage currently set at CZK 73,823 for the 2026–2027 period.

What the EU Blue Card offers foreign workers

The EU Blue Card combines residence and employment rights for highly qualified workers from outside the European Union.

The Czech Ministry of the Interior says the permit is intended for foreign nationals who plan to stay in the country for more than three months to undertake employment requiring high qualifications.

For Ghanaian professionals, the route can therefore provide an option to live and work legally in the Czech Republic after securing a qualifying job and meeting the immigration conditions.

The Czech authorities also require Blue Card holders to report certain changes, including termination of employment and changes to their employer or professional position.

Salary threshold linked to Czech average wage

The new income requirement is not a fixed figure that remains unchanged indefinitely.

According to immigration and employment advisers in the Czech Republic, the threshold is adjusted based on the country's average gross wage.

For 2025, the Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs set the average gross annual wage at CZK 590,580, equivalent to about GH¢320,000 using the same approximate exchange rate.

The 1.5-times calculation produces the annual Blue Card salary requirement of CZK 885,870, or about GH¢481,000, corresponding to the monthly minimum of CZK 73,823.

The Ghana cedi figures are approximate because exchange rates fluctuate. The Czech National Bank publishes its exchange rates regularly, while recent historical data put one Czech koruna at roughly GH¢0.54 in September 2026.

What Ghanaian applicants should know

Ghanaians considering the Czech Republic's EU Blue Card route should therefore pay attention to the salary stated in their employment contracts.

Meeting the qualification requirement alone may not be enough if the proposed salary falls below the applicable threshold.

Prospective applicants should also check the latest Czech immigration requirements and ensure that their employment contract, qualifications and other supporting documents satisfy the conditions before submitting an application.

Czech Republic excludes Ghanaians government scholarship

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Czech Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports had published the list of countries eligible for its 2027/2028 government scholarship programme.

Ghana was not included among the 13 approved developing nations listed under the Czech Republic's Foreign Development Cooperation initiative.

The application window for eligible candidates opened on 21 August 2026 and was scheduled to close on 30 September 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh