Germany confirmed that nationals from six specific countries can enter the country without a visa under a key condition

The exemption covers citizens of Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Monaco and San Marino

African nationals are not included in the arrangement and must continue to apply for the relevant visa before travelling to Germany

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Germany has confirmed that citizens of six countries may enter the country without a visa and apply for a residence permit after arriving, under a specific and significant condition.

According to the German federal government's official guidance on long-stay visas, the exemption applies exclusively to people who do not intend to take up employment in Germany.

Germany allows nationals of six countries to enter visa-free and apply for residence permits after arrival, but only if they do not plan to work in Germany. Image credit: HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Any national from the six listed countries who plans to work must still obtain a visa before travelling, following the same process required of most other nationalities worldwide.

Six countries covered by the exemption

The nationals eligible for this arrangement are from Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Monaco and San Marino. Citizens of these countries can cross into Germany without a pre-arranged visa and then handle their residence permit applications through German immigration authorities once they have arrived.

This differs considerably from the experience of most other nationalities, who are required to secure the appropriate visa prior to departure, typically through consular appointments in their home countries.

The policy is understood to reflect bilateral agreements and existing diplomatic arrangements between Germany and these specific nations.

What the exemption does and does not cover

The practical benefit of this arrangement is the flexibility it offers eligible nationals. Rather than completing consular paperwork before leaving home, citizens of these six countries can relocate first and address their immigration status with German authorities on arrival.

However, the exemption is largely relevant for people moving for reasons such as family reunification, retirement, or other non-employment purposes. It does not extend to those seeking work, who must go through the standard visa process from their home country regardless of nationality.

Notably, no African country appears on the list of six. Citizens across the continent are not covered by this provision and must obtain the relevant visa before travel to Germany, as is the case for the vast majority of nationalities globally.

Germany names 4 groups eligible for faster PR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had announced fresh guidance outlining four categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for permanent residence under facilitated conditions.

The move is particularly relevant to skilled workers already living and working in Germany with temporary residence permits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh