Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze resurfaced on social media after spending years in the US

The celebrated artist shared a heartfelt video on Facebook on September 22, 2026, reflecting on life and loss

Skrewfaze paid tribute to late musicians Sway and Adez as he urged fans to stop hating and cherish life

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Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze has made a surprise return to public life, resurfacing on social media after spending years abroad in the United States.

Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze resurfaces after years in the US, paying tribute to Sway and Adez. Image credit: skrewfaze/Instagram, Ghanabase.com

Source: Instagram

On September 22, 2026, the celebrated artist took to Facebook to share a video in which he opened up about life, loss, and the importance of living without regrets.

The post quickly drew attention from fans who had not heard from him in some time.

Skrewfaze reflects on Sway and Adez's demise

In the video, Skrewfaze spoke candidly about the sudden passing of fellow Ghanaian musicians Sway and Adez, saying their deaths prompted him to take a hard look at his own priorities.

Rather than dwelling on grief, the artist said the losses pushed him to question why people spend so much energy on things beyond their control.

His message was direct and deeply personal.

“So then I asked myself, we will all go one day. Why are you stressing over things you cannot take control. Look, do whatever you want to do. The little you can do, do it. Because life is too short. Dont allow anyone to put you down. Charley stop the hating, live your live. Don’t step on the next persons toes. This is your life. Love God, love your wife, love your children. The world is too small. Thank you,” he shared, urging the public.

The tone of Skrewfaze's message was one of reflection rather than bitterness.

He encouraged his followers to focus on what truly matters, including family, faith, and treating others with decency. His words carried the weight of someone who had witnessed loss up close and chosen to respond with gratitude rather than resentment.

The Facebook post below contains the video of Skrewfaze talking about life.

The Instagram post below features Skrewfaze jamming to one of his recent hit tracks.

Skrewfaze’s daughter joins US Air Force

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Hiplife musician Skrewfaze is a happy father after his daughter, Lovelace Eshun, successfully joined the US Armed Forces.

The singer, known in real life as Jehoshaphat Eshun, took to Instagram to share the joyous news, expressing his excitement and gratitude to God for his daughter's accomplishment.

In a video the Gbalagazaa hitmaker celebrated with his family as his daughter proudly posed with her certificate, signifying her induction into the U.S. military.

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Source: YEN.com.gh