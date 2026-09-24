The FBI launched Operation Riptide, a focused 60-day national effort targeting cybercriminals who attacked Americans

Six cybercriminals were extradited from three different countries to face justice in the United States

FBI Director Kash Patel warned that borders and distance would not protect those who target Americans online

The FBI has announced the successful extradition of six cybercriminals to the United States following a sustained 60-day operation targeting individuals who attacked American citizens online.

Dubbed Operation Riptide, the initiative was a coordinated effort between the FBI and international partners across three different countries, culminating in the arrests and extraditions announced on September 23.

Operation Riptide sees the FBI extradite six cybercriminals from three countries. Photo credit: Ronaldo Bolaños/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Operation Riptide targets cybercriminals

The FBI posted details of the operation on its official channels, describing it as a "focused, sustained" effort designed to track down and return cybercriminals to American soil. The agency stated that six individuals had been successfully extradited, with the operation drawing on cooperation from law enforcement agencies beyond United States borders.

FBI Director Kash Patel reinforced the message in a separate post, stating that the agency and its partners would identify, locate, and pursue cybercriminals regardless of where they attempted to conceal themselves.

"Borders will not protect you. Distance will not save you. We will find you," Patel wrote, signing off the statement with his initials.

FBI sends warning to cybercriminals worldwide

Both the FBI and Director Patel delivered an unambiguous warning to those engaged in cybercrime: there is no safe harbour. The agency framed the operation not merely as a law enforcement action but as a deliberate signal to criminal networks operating internationally.

The extraditions from three separate countries underscore the cross-border nature of the effort, demonstrating the FBI's capacity to work with foreign jurisdictions to secure the return of suspects to face trial in the United States.

The agency has not publicly named the six individuals extradited or disclosed the specific countries from which they were removed, nor has it detailed the precise nature of the cybercrimes for which they face charges.

Man pleads guilty in $2.5m romance scam case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian national, Olamide Shanu, pleaded guilty before a federal court in the US to charges linked to a sophisticated international fraud operation.

Court documents showed that Shanu and his co-conspirators ran parallel schemes involving extortion and romance fraud.

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Source: YEN.com.gh