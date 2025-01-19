Meet Dave and Jenny Marrs family, with their 5 kids

Dave and Jenny Marrs, best known for their hit show Fixer to Fabulous, share a passion for home remodelling and family life with millions of viewers. The couple is celebrated for their skills in transforming spaces and commitment to family and community. Together, they are parents to five children. Explore the lives of the Marrs family and learn more about each member.

Dave and Jenny Marrs have built a reputation for renovating over 300 homes in Northwest Arkansas since 2004. The couple shares not only their renovation projects with their fans but also their family life. They are parents to five children: two daughters and three sons.

Dave and Jenny Marrs' profile summary

Full name Dave Marrs Jenny Marrs Gender Male Female Date of birth 26 February 1980 24 January 1979 Age 44 years old (as of January 2025) 46 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Aquarius Place of birth Colorado, United States Florida, United States Current residence Bentonville, Arkansas, United States Bentonville, Arkansas, United States Nationality American American Religion Christianity Christianity Education Colorado State University N/A Height in feet and inches 6'1" 5'7" Height in centimetres 185 170 Weight in pounds 160 128 Weight in kilograms 73 58 Eye colour Blue Blue Hair colour Brown Blonde Sexual orientation Straight Straight Marital status Married Married Spouse Jenny Marrs Dave Marrs Children 5 5 Instagram @dave.marrs @jennymarrs

Members of the Marrs family

The Marrs family comprise seven members (parents and kids). Jenny struggled with infertility before becoming pregnant with twins Nathan and Ben. In August 2013, they adopted Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Here is a closer look at each member:

Dave Marrs

Full name: Dave Marrs

Dave Marrs Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26 February 1980

26 February 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of January 2025)

44 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Dave Marrs is a contractor, builder, and reality TV personality, best known for his role as co-host of the HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous with his wife, Jenny Marrs. He was born on 26 February 1980 in Colorado, United States and is 44 years old as of January 2025.

Dave grew up in a family with a strong construction background, significantly impacting his career path. As a child, he helped his dad build houses in his hometown, Kiowa, Colorado.

Dave enrolled in Colorado State University in 1997 and graduated in 2001 with a degree in building construction. His practical skills as a general contractor complemented Jenny's designing skills, and they founded Marrs Developing, a company specialising in historic home renovations in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Jenny Marrs

Full name: Jenny Marrs

Jenny Marrs Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 January 1979

24 January 1979 Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)

46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Jenny Marrs is a designer, writer, home renovator and reality TV personality who hosts the Fixer to Fabulous show alongside her husband, Dave. She was born on 24 January 1979 in Florida, United States and is 46 years old as of 2025.

Jenny graduated from college in 2002 with a degree in marketing and public relations. Following graduation, she entered the marketing field, where she met Dave, and they were both employees at Newell Brands.

Despite living in different regions, they maintained their connection until they both moved to Arkansas. The couple tied the knot on 2 April 2005.

In addition to their home renovation company, Dave and Jenny run a blueberry farm that offers sustainable food sources for orphaned children in Zimbabwe.

Nathan and Benjamin Marrs

Full name: Nathan Marrs and Benjamin Marrs

Nathan Marrs and Benjamin Marrs Gender: Males

Males Date of birth: 29 May 2010

29 May 2010 Age: 14 years old (as of January 2025)

14 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign: Gemini

After struggling with infertility for years, Dave and Jenny decided to begin the adoption process in 2008. In 2009, Jenny discovered she was pregnant with twins.

On 29 May 2010, Nathan and Benjamin Marrs were born prematurely at 29 weeks. The twins are 14 years old as of January 2025.

Sylvie Marrs

Full name: Sylvie Marrs

Sylvie Marrs Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29 January 2012

29 January 2012 Age: 13 years old (as of 2025)

13 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Do the Marrs have adopted children? In November 2012, Jenny and Dave decided to embark on their adoption journey again. After going through several adoption programs, they came across Sylvie's profile. In August 2013, she finally became their legal child.

However, their journey to bring Sylvie to the United States was no easy feat. After visiting Sylvie in August, the Congolese government shut down the next month, preventing adopted children from leaving because exit letters, which are essential for a kid to leave the country, had been suspended. Jenny told People:

Her adoption had been finalized. She had her U.S. passport. And then the country shut down adopted kids leaving, so she couldn't get her exit permit.

Finally, nearly a year later, in July 2014, the Marrs brought Sylvie home. Sylvie was born on 29 January 2012 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She is 13 years old as of 2025.

Charlotte Marrs

Full name: Charlotte Marrs

Charlotte Marrs Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 May 2014

16 May 2014 Age: 10 years old (as of January 2025)

10 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Jenny and Dave were trying to bring their adopted daughter, Sylvie, home from Congo when they found out they were expecting their fourth child, Charlotte. Charlotte was born on 16 May 2014 and is 10 years old as of January 2025.

She loves spending time in the kitchen, sharpening her cooking skills, holding tea parties with her dad, and is an animal lover.

Luke Marrs

Full name: Luke Marrs

Luke Marrs Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 12 June 2019

12 June 2019 Age: 5 years old (as of January 2025)

5 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign: Gemini

The youngest kid in the Marrs family is Luke Marrs. He was born on 12 June 2019 and is 5 years old as of January 2025. A happy birthday post on his dad's Instagram page says he loves to help around. Dave wrote:

Happy 5th birthday Luke! This kid is amazing! Such a gift to our family. He loves to help around the farm, in the shop, or anything else Mom and I need. He makes me laugh and smile every day. Love you, little man.

FAQs

Who are Dave and Jenny Marrs? They are home renovators and reality TV personalities from the United States. How old are Jenny Marrs and her husband? Jenny Marrs is 46 years old as of 2025. She was born on 24 January 1979. Her husband, Dave, is 44 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 26 February 1980. How much is the Marrs family worth? According to Closer Weekly and The List, the Marrs family's alleged net worth is between $2 million and $5 million. How did the Marrs family make their money? They have accumulated wealth through their construction company and reality TV show. How many kids do Dave and Jenny Marrs have? The American couple has five children. Did the Marrs bring their kids to Italy? The HGTV stars have taken their kids to Italy multiple times, including for a summer vacation and a New Year's trip.

The Marrs family comprises seven members. Dave and Jenny Marrs welcomed their twin boys in 2011 before adopting their eldest daughter, Sylvie, in August 2013. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Charlotte, in 2014 and their youngest child, Luke, in 2019.

