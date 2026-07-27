Elaine Angene Escoe, a fugitive wanted for an alleged $32 million pandemic relief fraud scheme, was captured in Jamaica

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Escoe had been living under a false identity while evading US federal authorities

Escoe's arrest marks the fourth alleged 'Most Wanted Fraudster' taken into custody within a five-week period

Elaine Angene Escoe, one of the FBI's most wanted alleged COVID-19 fraud fugitives, has been extradited to the United States following her arrest in Jamaica, where authorities say she had been concealing her identity to avoid prosecution.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on 26 July 2026 that Escoe was apprehended while living under a false identity as she evaded charges tied to an alleged $32 million pandemic relief fraud scheme.

Elaine Angene Escoe, a fugitive linked to a $32 million pandemic relief fraud scheme, has been captured in Jamaica and extradited to the US. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

She faces multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, concealment of money laundering, and transactional money laundering.

Fourth arrest in five weeks by FBI

Officials described Escoe's capture as the fourth alleged "Most Wanted Fraudster" to be arrested within the span of five weeks, underscoring a sustained push by US federal authorities to track down individuals accused of exploiting pandemic relief programmes.

The development comes as US law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to pursue suspects accused of defrauding American citizens, including through international extraditions.

Ghanaians among those extradited to the US

Escoe's return to the United States forms part of a broader pattern of fraud-related extraditions involving suspects from across the world, including several Ghanaian nationals brought to face justice in recent months.

Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, was extradited from Ghana to the United States in July 2026.

US authorities accused him of involvement in romance fraud schemes that allegedly defrauded more than 80 elderly victims of over $8 million.

Joseph Kwadwo Boateng, known as Dada Joe Remix, was extradited to the US in June 2025 on charges linked to an alleged romance and inheritance fraud scheme targeting elderly victims. He subsequently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Isaac Oduro Boateng, known as Kofi Boat, was among four Ghanaian nationals charged by US authorities over an alleged international fraud network. Prosecutors accused the group of stealing more than $100 million through romance scams and business email compromise schemes, with Daniel Yusif also named among the accused.

Below is the X post from Breaking 911 on the arrest of the woman on fraud charges.

Court orders extradition of Abu Trica's accomplice

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian court has ordered the extradition of Daniel Yusif to the US.

He is the alleged co-conspirator of fraud suspect Abu Trica, who is standing trial over an $8 million romance fraud case.

The Gbese District Court issued the committal order on July 24, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh