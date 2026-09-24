Ralph St Williams confronted police officers at the Kwabenya Circuit Court on Thursday, September 24, 2026, over media access

Police threatened to seize cameras and phones from journalists and bloggers attempting to film six suspects linked to a 3.9-tonne narcotics haul seized in France

The activist argued that the high-profile drug case was a matter of significant public interest and that the media had every right to cover it

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Controversial Ghanaian activist and social media personality Ralph St Williams reportedly stepped into a tense standoff with police officers at the Kwabenya Circuit Court on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Ralph St Williams clashes with the police at Kwabenya court over the €225 million narcotics suspects coverage. Photo source: Ralph De FellowGhanaian, MAGIKAL GH

Source: Facebook

The incident reportedly occurred after officers moved to block journalists and bloggers from filming six suspects linked to the recent massive €225 million narcotics seizure in France.

The confrontation unfolded as a convoy arrived at the court amid heavy security, with a crowd of media personnel attempting to capture footage of the accused.

Officers reportedly threatened to confiscate the cameras and phones of anyone who tried to film the suspects, triggering an immediate backlash from those present.

Ralph St Williams defends media rights

Ralph St Williams intervened directly, pushing back against the police and insisting they had no legal authority to obstruct journalists.

In footage captured by popular Ghanaian blogger Magikal GH, the controversial activist can be heard telling officers:

"Remember, they are media men, they have the right to come on whatever they want to. We are no way to stand the court."

He went further, arguing that a case involving a 3.9-tonne illicit white powder shipment intercepted in France carried serious implications for Ghana's standing on the international stage.

In his view, shielding the suspects from legitimate media scrutiny was unacceptable given the scale of the alleged crime and its potential damage to the country's reputation.

The €225 million shipment case drawing attention

The six suspects who appeared before the Kwabenya Circuit Court are connected to one of the largest drug seizures linked to Ghana in recent moments.

The 3.9-tonne narcotics haul, discovered in France, has drawn significant attention both domestically and abroad, making public interest in the court proceedings particularly acute.

Aside from the six individuals, Jessica Hartog, the owner of Eurospa and Beauty Lounge in East Legon, her fiancé, socialite Biggs, Musah Attah, popularly known as "Kromo", and Kweku Otchere have also been detained by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for their alleged involvement in the illegal substance shipment.

The TikTok video of the confrontation between Ralph St Williams and the police is below

Reactions to Ralph St Williams, police confrontation

The video sparked a wave of responses online, with opinions divided on Ralph's conduct.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Miss call Gh wrote:

"You disturbed a lot. Respect your leaders."

@Koo Darko 1 said:

"Ralph knew it. It is just settings."

@s_s_braids commented:

"I don't like that guy, but today I side with him."

Ralph St Williams confronts elderly driver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about social critic Ralph St Williams’ confrontation with an elderly driver accused of littering on a busy Ghanaian street.

The activist used the incident to urge motorists and pedestrians to embrace responsible civic behaviour and help keep the environment clean.

The video sparked a lively debate over whether Ralph’s hands-on approach is an effective way to correct wrongdoing or crosses a line.

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Source: YEN.com.gh