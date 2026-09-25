The Parliament of Ghana has confirmed that Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu is in stable condition after falling ill while speaking at GIMPA on Wednesday, September 24, 2026

The press release confirmed he received immediate assistance on-site before being transferred to a medical facility, where he remains under the care of his medical team

Parliament urged the public and media to stop sharing the circulating video, avoid speculating on the cause of the incident, and respect the family's privacy

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The Parliament of Ghana has cautioned the public and media against sharing a circulating video showing Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu falling ill during a public engagement.

Parliament confirms Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu is in stable condition after falling ill at GIMPA, and cautions the public against sharing the video. Image credit: Sosu.

Source: Facebook

On September 24, 2026, a video began circulating on social media showing Sosu collapsing while delivering a presentation at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), sparking widespread concern among Ghanaians who viewed the footage.

The clip quickly drew attention across social media platforms as viewers reacted to the moment with shock.

Parliament confirms Sosu's condition, extends thanks

Hours following the incident, Parliament released a statement addressing the circulating footage.

In the statement, Parliament first confirmed that Sosu received immediate assistance at the event before being transferred to a medical facility for further care.

They also extended appreciation to the management and staff of GIMPA, the attending medical personnel, and everyone who responded promptly, alongside thanks to the public for the prayers and goodwill messages received.

"Parliament is pleased to confirm that Hon. Sosu is in stable condition and is under the care of his medical team," the statement read.

Parliament cautions public on sharing Sosu's video

The press release then went on to caution the public and media against three specific actions.

Parliament asked that people desist from sharing the circulating video out of respect for Sosu and his family, refrain from speculating on the cause of the incident or his condition, and respect the family's privacy during this period.

The statement, issued by David Sebastian Damoah, Director of Media Relations, noted that further updates would be communicated through Parliament's official channels as appropriate.

Parliament's press release on Sosu's health incident is below.

Madina MP Sosu's bags PhD in Law

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sosu was awarded a PhD in Law from the University of Ghana in February 2026, adding to a list of degrees that includes a BA in Sociology, an LLB, an LLM in Oil and Gas Law, and an MPhil from the University of Education, Winneba.

The two-term lawmaker is best known for sponsoring the private member's bill that abolished Ghana's death penalty in 2023, and currently serves as Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh