Queenie, wife of Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica, shared a cryptic TikTok post referencing loyalty and betrayal amid her husband's ongoing extradition case with the United States

The post featured slide-style video text touching on themes of disloyalty and people who claim to support someone while speaking against them behind closed doors

Ghanaian TikTok users flooded the comment section with prayers and words of encouragement, expressing hope that Abu Trica would soon return home to his family

Queenie, the wife of Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica, has stirred conversation online after sharing a cryptic post touching on loyalty and betrayal amid her husband's ongoing legal troubles.

Abu Trica's wife Queenie shares a cryptic TikTok post about loyalty and betrayal amid her husband's ongoing extradition case. Image credit: Queenie/GH Brain.

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested on December 11, 2025, during a joint operation involving Ghanaian security agencies and the FBI, over allegations linking him to an international romance fraud and money laundering network accused of defrauding elderly victims in the United States of more than $8 million.

He has faced a long-running extradition battle since his arrest, with Ghanaian courts weighing the US government's request to have him sent abroad to face trial.

Earlier this year, a High Court dismissed his legal challenge against the extradition order, after which NACOC officers re-arrested him immediately following the ruling.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and remains entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in court.

The case has continued to generate public interest in Ghana, with each new court date drawing fresh attention online.

Queenie shares cryptic post amid husband's case

Amid the ongoing case, Queenie took to her TikTok page to share a cryptic post that quickly caught the attention of followers.

In the post, a slide-style video carried two key pieces of text, one reading, "This generation has no loyalty. It's just built on attention."

Another slide read,

"Some people claim they're rooting for you. Meanwhile, they're the ones speaking against you behind closed doors."

It remains unclear what specifically triggered the post, though the timing has led many to link it to the ongoing developments in her husband's case.

Queenie's cryptic TikTok post is below.

Fans react to Queenie's cryptic message

The post drew a wave of supportive comments from TikTok users.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

pascal💕🌙🥰 wrote:

"He will surely come home queen 🙏🙏🙏"

EZRA commented:

"December Kumi is coming Home"

ÝƐBØÅĦ❤️ added:

"God Is Here Sis🙌🏾"

3rdSon_05 wrote:

"You will smile again ma sis"

Achalugo said:

"Queen God will do🥹"

Queenie addresses earlier relationship rumours

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Queenie previously responded to speculation about a rumoured relationship with Ketse, a close friend of Abu Trica, after a video of the two together went viral.

She explained that she had known Ketse since 2015, well before she started dating Abu Trica, and dismissed the romantic claims as bloggers misreading an old friendship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh