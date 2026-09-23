US Lists 5 Conditions Skilled Workers Need for Employment-Based Green Card

The US government has outlined the eligibility conditions skilled workers must satisfy to obtain an employment-based Green Card under the EB-3 visa category in 2026

Applicants must demonstrate at least two years of experience or training and provide supporting documents such as academic records or employer letters

A permanent, full-time job offer from a US employer is among the key requirements skilled workers must secure before their application can proceed

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The United States government has published the eligibility conditions that skilled workers must satisfy to apply for an employment-based immigrant visa, commonly known as a Green Card, under the EB-3 category in 2026.

The requirements are outlined by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of State, both of which list the criteria applicants must meet before their applications can advance.

US eligibility requirements for skilled workers include two years’ experience or training, supporting documents and a permanent job offer. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Epoxydude/Getty Images

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Key requirements for EB-3 skilled worker applicants

According to the US government, the labour certification or Schedule A designation must specify a position requiring a minimum of two years of training or experience. Applicants are expected to demonstrate that they satisfy every job requirement listed in that certification, with official academic records and letters from current or former employers accepted as supporting evidence.

Relevant post-secondary education can also count towards the two-year training threshold, meaning applicants whose qualifications were obtained through academic study rather than direct work history may still be eligible, provided their background matches the terms set out in the labour certification.

A labour certification or Schedule A designation must be in place before the application can move forward, and applicants must hold a permanent, full-time job offer from a US employer. Part-time or temporary roles do not meet this requirement.

How the EB-3 application process works

The EB-3 pathway is one of several employment-based immigration routes open to foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the United States. In most cases, the employer takes the lead in initiating the process by filing a labour certification with the US Department of Labour, which establishes that no suitably qualified American worker is available to fill the advertised position.

Once the Department of Labour approves the certification, the employer can then begin sponsoring the foreign worker's Green Card application. The requirement for a full-time, permanent role means the job offer must represent a long-term position rather than a short-term or seasonal arrangement.

The US government advises prospective applicants to review all eligibility conditions thoroughly and gather the necessary documentation before commencing the application process.

US lists 3 Green Card requirements for celebrities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign journalists and media professionals seeking permanent residency in the United States had been given steps to follow.

This comes after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published the specific conditions they must fulfil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh