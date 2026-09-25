Jane Doe filed a 12-page declaration in a federal court in Manhattan, stating there was 'no truth' to her claims against Jay-Z

The woman's new lawyer revealed she still believes she was assaulted but was completely mistaken in identifying Jay-Z as her attacker

Jane Doe alleged in her declaration that she received $1,200 in cash from her former lawyers ahead of an NBC News interview in Houston

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Jay-Z has received a significant legal reprieve after the woman who accused him of assault formally withdrew every allegation she made against him, declaring in a sworn court filing that he never touched her and that she had, in fact, never even met him.

Jay-Z assault accuser Jane Doe retracts all claims, as she speaks the truth. Image credit: Jay-Z

Source: Facebook

Jane Doe made the stunning reversal in a 12-page declaration submitted to a federal court in Manhattan, writing that there was "no truth" to her accusations against the rapper, whose legal name is Shawn Carter.

She also confirmed that Carter had never engaged in any inappropriate conduct towards her.

"I understand my false accusations have caused Mr Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone," she wrote in the declaration, which was filed under penalty of perjury.

Jane Doe's change of story

Her new attorney, James Blair Newman Jr., clarified that his client still believes she was the victim of an assault, but that she was entirely wrong about who carried it out.

Newman added that Jane Doe had offered a sincere and unconditional apology to Jay-Z and his family.

The origins of the case stretch back to October 2024, when Jane Doe filed a lawsuit involving Sean "Diddy" Combs, describing an unnamed celebrity.

Carter was later added by name in an amended version of the complaint.

He strongly denied the allegations from the outset and launched a malicious-prosecution lawsuit against prominent Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee and his law firm, accusing Buzbee of trying to coerce him into a secret financial settlement. Jane Doe withdrew her full complaint against both Carter and Combs in early 2025.

In her latest declaration, she shed further light on how she came to be involved in the first place. She said she initially responded to a Facebook advertisement seeking individuals with claims related to Combs, after which she was contacted and asked to provide more details.

She also alleged that her lawyers handed her $1,200 in cash when she travelled to Houston for an NBC News interview, and that she was later asked to take a polygraph test due to inconsistencies in her account, though she said she never received the results.

Jay-Z's lawsuit against Buzbee continues

The declaration came alongside a notice confirming that Carter was voluntarily removing Jane Doe as a defendant in his ongoing lawsuit against Buzbee, a move that reflects the changed circumstances rather than a resolution of the broader legal dispute.

Buzbee pushed back on parts of her account, telling Rolling Stone that multiple lawyers had dealt with Jane Doe before him and that she had told each of them the same story.

Carter's malicious-prosecution case against Buzbee and his firm remains active before a federal court in New York.

The Facebook post on the recent development in Jay-Z's case is below.

Poco Lee arrested in UK over assault

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee, following reports of his arrest in the United Kingdom over an assault allegation.

The controversy gained further attention after Texas-based rapper Ms Jorji separately accused Poco Lee of attempting to assault her and her girlfriend two years ago.

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Source: YEN.com.gh