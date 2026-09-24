The UK government published a list of 17 countries and territories whose nationals do not need to prove English proficiency for the Health and Care Worker visa

The exemption covers Caribbean nations, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Malta, all with strong Commonwealth or colonial ties to Britain

African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, do not appear on the exemption list despite supplying large numbers of NHS workers

The United Kingdom government has published a list of 17 countries and territories whose citizens are automatically exempt from English language requirements when applying for a Health and Care Worker visa.

Under the current rules, nationals from the listed countries are not required to sit an approved English proficiency test or submit any language qualifications. The UK government's position is that citizenship of these countries is itself sufficient evidence of English language ability.

UK Health and Care Worker visa: 17 countries are exempt from English tests, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa must prove proficiency for visas. Photo credit: Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which countries made the UK's exemption list

The full list includes Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British overseas territories, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Malta, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Caribbean nations make up the majority of the exemptions, most of which share a colonial history with Britain. Australia, Canada and New Zealand, three of the largest English-speaking Commonwealth countries, also feature, alongside Malta and Guyana.

What the exemption means for African applicants

No African nation appears on the exemption list. Countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe, all of which contribute significant numbers of workers to the National Health Service (NHS) and the broader care sector, are absent. Applicants from these nations must demonstrate English proficiency through an approved test before their visa application can progress.

The Health and Care Worker visa is one of the primary routes through which foreign nationals gain employment in the NHS and UK care facilities. English language proficiency forms one of its core eligibility criteria, and the absence of African countries from the exemption list means the additional testing requirement applies to the majority of applicants from the continent.

The UK government's classification relies on historic and constitutional ties rather than the prevalence of English-speaking populations within a country, which explains why several African nations with large English-speaking workforces do not qualify for an automatic waiver.

UK announces age limits for Child Student visa applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had shared updated guidance outlining the precise age requirements young international students must meet before applying for a Child Student visa.

With this, applicants must be at least 4 years old and no older than 17 when submitting their application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh