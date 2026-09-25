A mobile phone trader known as Terry was found dead in Teshie, Accra, on September 24, 2026, leaving behind an allegedly pregnant partner

Terry's close friend revealed in an interview that the prime suspect, Phil, admitted to masterminding the crime after police questioning

Terry had sent a 'set up' message to a friend before going silent, and his Honda Civic was later recovered by authorities

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A mobile phone trader from Accra's Circle area has been found dead in Teshie, leaving behind an allegedly pregnant partner and a community in disbelief, after the prime suspect in his killing reportedly confessed to the crime following police interrogation.

A close friend of the late phone dealer, Terry, reports that he was expecting a baby with his long-time partner. Image credit: Gossips24 Avenue/YouTube, Pinterest, DisobeyArt/iStock

Source: UGC

Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Dinero and Terry, was discovered dead on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026.

A close friend of Terry, Dinero, confirmed the circumstances of his death in an interview with Gossips24 Avenue on YouTube, indicating that the alleged mastermind, identified only as Phil, admitted his role within minutes of being pressured by the Ghana Police.

Phil was described as a church member who had been posing as a fake soldier.

Phone dealer Terry's final moments

What makes the tragedy more painful for those who knew Terry is the nature of the trip that cost him his life.

According to his close friend, Terry did not leave home on business that evening. He had told his pregnant partner he was going out to buy something, but was in fact travelling to Teshie to meet another woman.

"The thing be say, e be childish thing your man do we he die. You get a woman, the woman dey your side, but you lef her dey go meet another girl in Teshie around that time," his friend shared during the interview.

Despite the circumstances, the friend was clear that Terry did not deserve his fate, describing him as a beloved and vibrant presence.

"He be a very good guy. Terry was a good guy. You will never miss a moment with Terry. Never," he added.

How the alleged trap was set

According to accounts from Terry's family, a woman had reportedly spent weeks cultivating Terry's trust before luring him to Teshie.

This pattern, where someone dealing in valuable goods is befriended over time and then invited to a location before being robbed or harmed, was described as calculated and deliberate.

Before he went silent, Terry managed to send a WhatsApp message to a close friend stating he had been "set up" and shared his location. That location was later deleted from the conversation.

A family member who spoke to CDR Africa on X confirmed the discovery of Terry's body and noted that there were signs that an attempt had been made to burn it before it was found, though that effort did not fully succeed.

Terry's Honda Civic was later recovered, and at least three suspects were taken into custody by the Ghana Police.

Terry’s close friend opens up about the late phone dealer’s personal life in the YouTube video below.

Reactions trail Terry's death

Social media users who came across the story expressed grief and outrage, with many calling for the return of the death penalty.

@Brownjordy shared:

"You [Expletive] him over a woman and went around trying to sell his car! May this guy rot in jail!!!!!!! Amen 🙏."

@Zantimae wrote:

"Stop blaming the victim.... nobody is perfect; he didn't deserve to die like that.... May his soul rest in peace."

@hajjk8244 noted:

“I think the death sentence should return for such clear cases. May God protect us.”

@officialgettie6520 added:

"Secretive people are wicked and manipulative 😢😢😢."

@michaeladongo7376 noted:

"We should stage a demonstration; the death penalty should be brought back..."

Missing human rights activist found alive

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenyan human rights activist Muteti Mulinge has been found alive after disappearing for three days, with close allies confirming he is currently receiving medical care following a harrowing ordeal.

Hussein Khalid, a lawyer, human rights activist and CEO of VOCAL Africa, broke the news on X on Friday, September 24, 2026, confirming that Mulinge had been located in the Lukenya area on the outskirts of Nairobi.

According to Khalid, Mulinge was abandoned in Lukenya.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh