Australia opened its Frequent Traveller Stream under the Visitor visa (subclass 600) to citizens of 11 specific countries

The long-term visa caters to nationals who make regular trips to Australia for leisure or business, with each stay capped at three months

All applicants must submit biometric data at an Australian Biometric Collection Centre before their visa can be processed

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Australia has officially listed the nationalities eligible for its Frequent Traveller Stream under the Visitor visa (subclass 600), a long-term permit designed for people who make repeat trips to the country for tourism or business.

Australia lists 11 countries eligible for a 10-year frequent traveller visitor visa. Photo credit: @albomp

Source: Getty Images

The visa is exclusively available to citizens of 11 countries: China, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste. All 11 nations sit within the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting Australia's deep travel and trade relationships with its neighbours across Southeast and East Asia.

What the Frequent Traveller Visa Offers

Successful applicants can receive a visa valid for up to 10 years. However, each individual visit to Australia is limited to a maximum of three months. While in the country, visa holders may pursue a range of activities, including tourism, cruises, holidays, visits to family or friends, and general business visitor engagements.

The structure of the visa is tailored to those with a consistent pattern of travel to Australia rather than individuals making a single trip, making it a practical long-term solution for eligible nationals with ongoing ties to the country.

Biometrics Required Before Processing

One requirement that applies equally to all eligible applicants is the submission of biometric data. Every person applying under the Frequent Traveller Stream must have their biometrics captured at an Australian Biometric Collection Centre (ABCC).

Australia's Department of Home Affairs advises applicants to arrange their biometric appointment as early as possible, since delays in completing this step can extend the overall processing time for the visa. Applicants receive instructions by email detailing how and where to provide their biometrics, along with information on appointment bookings and the operating hours of their nearest centre.

No other nationalities beyond the 11 listed are eligible under this specific visa stream.

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Source: YEN.com.gh