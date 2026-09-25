Tanzanian musician Nandy has been fined TSh3 million by the National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA) after her outfit at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale was deemed too revealing

Rather than contest the ruling, Nandy accepted the violation, took down the performance video from her social media pages, and paid the fine in full

The pageant organiser, Millen Privé & Co. Lifestyle Limited, was also fined TSh3 million and issued a stern warning over the same incident

Tanzanian music star Nandy has found herself on the wrong side of the country's arts regulator after an outfit she wore on stage triggered a hefty fine.

Tanzanian singer Nandy is fined TSh3 million by BASATA over the outfit she wore while performing at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale. Image credit: Nandy/Okay Africa.

Source: Facebook

Officials framed the action as part of a broader push to enforce artistic and ethical standards across Tanzania's entertainment industry, insisting performers and organisers alike must operate within the country's laws and guidelines.

BASATA fines Nandy over Miss Universe Tanzania outfit

According to a post shared by okayafrica on Instagram, the National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA) fined the singer roughly $1,100 over the outfit she wore while performing at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale in Dar es Salaam.

Nandy stepped out during the pageant's grand finale in an outfit BASATA determined was indecent and in breach of standards tied to viewer dignity.

Rather than contest the ruling, she admitted fault, pulled the performance video from her platforms, and paid the fine, after which BASATA cleared her to continue performing under its supervision.

The pageant's organiser, Millen Privé & Co. Lifestyle Limited, did not escape scrutiny either, receiving a matching TSh3 million fine and a formal warning over the same appearance.

The Instagram post by Okay Africa on Nandy's fine is below.

Fans push back against ruling against Nandy

The fine sparked a wave of pushback from fans who felt the punishment didn't fit the outfit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

whereisbrittneyj wrote:

"She looks beautiful and is fully covered. The policing of women's bodies is an outrage"

lemar_kid commented:

"Wear it again next concert we gonna pay the fine for u maam..!❤️"

your_vegangoddess added:

"She looks amazing!"

ayubu_yazeed said:

"I don't understand. She's fully clothed and looks amazing"

charlenenhamo joked:

"Tag the outfit sis -we wanna add to cart 🔥"

honeysucklemoon wrote:

"You gotta respect the culture of the country. HOWEVER, Sista's body is Tea, Coffee and Juice!!!! 🙌🏾 We applaud such levels of fine African Goddessness over here. ✨🔥💛🌕🔥✨"

Ohemaa Mercy explains her own symbolic outfit choice

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy faced a different kind of outfit scrutiny after her ceremonial entrance at the 2026 Tehillah Experience.

Her management later released a statement breaking down the biblical symbolism behind each element of her look, from a priestly mitre representing holiness to a flowing garment whose colours were said to reflect purity, glory, and sacrifice.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh