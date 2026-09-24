The UK Home Office published guidance setting out which children under 18 can apply for British citizenship without paying the standard fee

Families must meet both citizenship eligibility criteria and financial hardship conditions to qualify for the waiver

Children already in local authority care follow a separate process that automatically removes the application fee

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The UK Home Office has outlined a fee waiver scheme that allows eligible children under 18 to apply for British citizenship at no cost, targeting families who cannot afford the standard application fee.

UK announces fee waiver for children under 18.

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, published on the Home Office's official website, specifies that children must first meet the standard eligibility requirements for British citizenship before a waiver can be considered.

One key condition is that at least one parent must have treated the UK as their permanent home and, after the child's birth, acquired British citizenship, indefinite leave to remain, settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, indefinite leave to enter, or permanent residence status.

British Citizenship: Who qualifies for the waiver

Financial hardship is the second pillar of the scheme. A household may be assessed as eligible if it lacks stable accommodation, struggles to cover basic living costs such as food and heating, has insufficient funds left over after housing and essential expenses, or if paying the fee would directly harm a child's wellbeing.

A parent or legal guardian may submit the application on behalf of the child, and siblings from the same household can be grouped into a single waiver request.

Notably, if a child turns 18 before a decision is reached, they may still be treated as a child applicant and retain eligibility for the waiver.

Children under local authority care are handled separately. Their guardians are directed to submit evidence of that arrangement alongside the citizenship application, and no fee will be charged at all.

How to submit British Citizenship fee waiver application

Applications can be submitted online or by post. Residents of Guernsey or Jersey must use the postal route, and applications from the Isle of Man are not currently accepted under this scheme.

Those who apply online and are approved must also complete their subsequent citizenship application online; applicants unable to do both digitally must use postal forms throughout.

Supporting documents required include proof of identity, which may be a passport, national identity card, or biometric residence permit, alongside financial evidence such as bank statements, payslips, rent records, or letters confirming support from local authorities or family members.

Once a waiver application is approved, the Home Office issues a personalised code, known as a token, which applicants must use when submitting the actual citizenship application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh