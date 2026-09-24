Matovu Moses, a co-founder of Uganda's legendary Afrigo Band, was attacked at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2026, in Kibuli, Kampala

Uganda Police confirmed the suspected murder was linked to a confrontation involving a male suspect allegedly connected to Moses' girlfriend

A female suspect is in police custody while detectives continue pursuing the male suspect believed to have fled the scene

Uganda is in mourning after Matovu Moses, a legendary musician and founding member of the iconic Afrigo Band, died on Thursday, September 24, 2026, following a violent attack in Kampala.

Legendary Afrigo Band musician and saxophonist Matovu Moses dies in Kampala after an alleged early morning attack. Photo source: @PoliceUg

Source: Twitter

The Ugandan Police Force confirmed the incident on X, stating that Moses was attacked at approximately 5:30 a.m. at Kibuli Depot in the Makindye Division of Kampala District.

A boda boda rider rushed the legendary 77-year-old saxophonist to Kibuli Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

What happened to Matovu Moses?

According to preliminary police findings, Moses had visited the residence of his girlfriend in the early hours of that morning.

As the two left the premises together, they were allegedly confronted by a male suspect who, police say, had previously been in a relationship with the same woman.

An alleged physical altercation ensued, during which Moses sustained serious injuries.

The female companion was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

The male suspect in the legendary musician's death case was positively identified but fled before officers could apprehend him.

In their statement, the Uganda Police Force stated that they were actively working to locate and arrest him.

The Uganda Police Force noted that investigators are still working to verify the various accounts of what took place and will release further updates as the enquiry progresses.

Matovu Moses and the Afrigo Band legacy

Matovu Moses was one of the co-founders of the Afrigo Band, widely regarded as Uganda's most celebrated and enduring musical ensemble.

The group has been a cornerstone of Ugandan popular music for decades, blending Afrobeats, jazz, and traditional sounds into a style that has resonated across generations.

According to the Uganda Radio Network, Moses is set to be buried in Kyanja on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The X posts detailing the demise of Matovu Moses are below:

Reactions to Matovu Moses' death

The news of his death drew an outpouring of grief from fans and followers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@allybaggy wrote:

"No one is safe until we are all safe. Gone too soon 😢 🤔. What a loss 😭😭. May his soul rest in eternal peace until we meet again."

@Morna48049293 commented:

"They should be looking for the killer, yet they choose to shame an innocent woman and drag her through the public like a thief."

@OpeedeJ added:

"Can't these thugs recognise such icons? Does he even know the person he killed? It's sad!"

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Source: YEN.com.gh