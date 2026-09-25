Zainab Yusuf shared her academic journey on LinkedIn on September 16, 2026, tracing it back to Arabic school and a failed WAEC attempt

The University of Ilorin student began her degree with a CGPA of 2.19, which seemingly ruled out any chance of a First Class

A single conversation with a friend during her 200 Level year shifted Zainab's entire approach to her studies, as she shared her story

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Zainab Yusuf, a fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin, has shared the story of how she turned one of the most unpromising academic beginnings into a First Class Honours degree in Agriculture.

Zainab Yusuf rose from a 2.19 CGPA and failed WAEC attempt to a First Class in Agriculture at UNILORIN, proving a difficult start need not define her academic path. Image credit: Zainab Yusuf/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Writing on LinkedIn on September 16, 2026, Yusuf took her followers back to the roots of her educational journey: years spent in Arabic school, a disappointing WAEC result that forced her to resit through NECO, and a JAMB score of 184 that barely secured her a place at UNILORIN to study Agriculture.

From 2.19 CGPA to first class at UNILORIN

The transition to university life brought its own set of challenges.

By the close of her 100 Level, Yusuf's CGPA had settled at 2.19, a figure that put a First Class degree well beyond what she considered realistic.

She shared a screenshot of her UNILORIN academic dashboard alongside her original JAMB result, giving followers an honest look at just how steep her climb had been.

The turning point arrived during her 200 Level year, when a friend posed a simple but piercing question about how far she could go if she truly applied herself. That conversation rewired her thinking.

Rather than chasing a dramatic transformation overnight, Yusuf chose consistency, building her grades semester by semester through deliberate effort and quiet discipline. The road still had stretches of doubt and fatigue, but she pressed on regardless.

"A difficult beginning does not have to determine the ending," she wrote, adding that Allah's grace had sustained her through each chapter of the journey.

Six years after that 184 JAMB score, Yusuf walked out of the University of Ilorin with a First Class degree in Agriculture.

Nigerians react to graduate's story

Her post drew an outpouring of warmth from people who saw their own struggles reflected in her account.

@David Okoli said:

"Stories like this are just so captivating 🥹. Who would have thought 2.19 would turn into a first-class honours? Really shows that the start can't justify the end. Congratulations 🎊."

@Rukayat Akanni said:

"Congratulations, Yusuf Zainab 🎉 The only way from here is up!"

@Olorunishomo Folorunsho said:

"Big congratulations to you 👏🏽."

A Nigerian lady with a second-class lower celebrates after winning a fully funded scholarship abroad. Image credit: Ozioma Sarah Eze/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Second-class lower graduate wins fully funded scholarship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ozioma Sarah Eze, a chemistry graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, became the subject of admiration after announcing on LinkedIn in September 2026 that she had won a fully funded Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Scholarship, despite holding a second-class lower degree.

Ozioma was awarded a place on the Service Design Strategies and Innovations (SDSI) programme, a two-year master's course that will see her study across four European institutions: the Art Academy of Latvia, the University of Lapland in Finland, the Estonian Academy of Arts, and the Stockholm School of Economics.

Ozioma graduated from the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry in 2023 with a CGPA of 3.21 out of 5.00.

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Source: YEN.com.gh