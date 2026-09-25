Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a fee breakdown showing that adults aged 18 and over pay CAD 653 to apply for citizenship

Two specific groups of applicants qualify for significantly reduced citizenship application fees under Canada's official fee schedule

The fee schedule, last updated on September 21, 2026, also outlines costs for business immigration, spousal sponsorship and refugee resettlement

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Canada has made public the full breakdown of what it costs to apply for citizenship, and the figures confirm that two groups of people are entitled to pay considerably less than the standard adult rate.

Canada lists three cases where foreigners may receive citizenship under special rules. Photo credit: Margarita-Young, Jean-Christophe Verhaegen

Source: Getty Images

According to the fee schedule published on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, last updated on 21 September 2026, adults aged 18 and over are required to pay CAD 653 when applying for Canadian citizenship. That amount combines both the processing fee and the right of citizenship fee.

The 2 Groups That Qualify for Reduced Fees

The first category that benefits from a lower rate is minors under the age of 18. Children applying for citizenship are charged only CAD 100, which covers the processing fee alone, making it significantly cheaper than the adult rate.

The second group consists of stateless adults aged 18 or over who were born to a Canadian parent. These applicants pay just CAD 123, an amount that covers only the right of citizenship fee. Unlike other adult applicants, this group is exempt from the processing fee entirely.

What the Full Canadian Immigration Fee Schedule Covers

Beyond citizenship, the IRCC fee schedule outlines costs across a broad range of immigration pathways. Business immigration attracts some of the highest charges, with combined fees reaching as much as CAD 2,495 when both the processing fee and the right of permanent residence fee are factored in.

Sponsoring a spouse or partner costs a combined total of CAD 1,260, while sponsoring a dependent child costs CAD 180 per child.

For those going through the refugee resettlement process, the Canadian government provides immigration loans to cover transportation to Canada and other immediate settling-in costs. Repayment of these loans begins 12 months after arrival, with monthly statements sent either by email or by post.

All fee information is publicly accessible through Canada's official immigration portal, giving prospective applicants a transparent reference point as they navigate the citizenship and immigration process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh