Sharing a live location may help during an emergency, but drivers should combine it with other safety measures

Meetings with unfamiliar people should preferably happen during the day and in busy public locations

Relatives should act quickly when they receive a distress message or notice an unexpected change in communication

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The reported death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero, after he travelled to Teshie has renewed safety concerns.

Meeting a stranger at night? 8 safety measures every driver should follow. Image credit: Happy FM

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Reports indicate that he shared his location and sent a worrying message before communication stopped.

Sharing a live location can help trace a journey, but it should never be the only safety measure.

A phone can lose power, go offline, be taken away or have shared information deleted. Anyone meeting an unfamiliar person needs a wider safety plan.

Plan the meeting carefully

First, verify the person before leaving. Ask for their full name, telephone number and a voice or video call. For business meetings, confirm the customer’s workplace or other details instead of trusting a social media profile.

Second, insist on meeting in a busy public place. A shopping centre, filling station, bank area or another location with security personnel and cameras is safer than a private room or isolated street.

Third, schedule the meeting during daylight whenever possible. If a stranger keeps pushing for a late-night meeting or suddenly changes the destination, postpone it.

Fourth, share a complete trip plan with someone you trust. This should include the person’s contact, profile photograph, meeting point, expected return time and your vehicle registration number. Live location should only support this information.

Stay alert throughout the journey

Fifth, agree on regular check-ins. Tell someone when you arrive, begin the meeting and leave. Families can also create a private code word that helps them verify whether a message genuinely came from the person.

Sixth, keep the phone charged and mobile data active. Drivers should also learn how to activate their phone’s emergency call feature. A power bank can prevent the phone from dying during a journey.

Seventh, remain in control of the vehicle. Park in a visible place with an easy exit, keep the keys with you and avoid allowing unfamiliar people to direct you elsewhere.

Finally, trust warning signs. Pressure, secrecy, unexpected companions, repeated destination changes or refusal to meet publicly are enough reasons to cancel.

If a distress message arrives and communication suddenly stops, save screenshots, record the location and contact the police promptly. Do not rush alone to confront anyone.

No precaution removes every danger. However, identity checks, public meeting points, regular check-ins and quick action can help drivers and their families respond when something goes wrong.

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to Kyere's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa Woyeje’s reaction to the reported death of Circle-based phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero and Terry.

The Ghanaian media personality expressed distress over the alleged violence in an Instagram post.

Kyere was reportedly found dead in Teshie days after disappearing during a business trip, with reports suggesting an attempt had been made to burn his body. Police reportedly arrested at least three suspects, while investigations into the circumstances of his death continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh