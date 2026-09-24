GPS trackers allow car owners to monitor the location of their vehicles through a mobile phone

Some devices provide movement alerts, route history, geofencing and remote engine control

Buyers should consider installation, subscription charges and customer support before choosing a tracker

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Vehicle owners in Ghana can improve the security of their cars by installing Global Positioning System trackers, commonly known as GPS trackers.

How much it costs to install a GPS tracker in your car in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

These small electronic devices allow owners to monitor their vehicles in real time using a mobile application or website. If a car is moved without permission or stolen, its location can be shared with the police to support recovery efforts.

A tracker may be particularly helpful to people who operate vehicles on Bolt, Uber and Yango. Parents, companies and individuals who occasionally give their cars to other drivers can also use the device to monitor movement.

How the tracker is installed

A vehicle owner must first purchase a suitable tracker from a recognised dealer or tracking company. The device generally contains a GPS receiver and a SIM card that sends location information through a mobile network.

Although some portable trackers are easy to set up, wired devices should be installed by a qualified automobile electrician or a technician from the tracking company. The technician connects the device to the car’s electrical system and places it in a concealed location.

After installation, the owner receives access to a mobile application or online platform. The vehicle can then be viewed on a digital map from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Depending on the model, users may receive notifications when the engine starts, the vehicle exceeds a selected speed or leaves a designated area. This virtual boundary is known as geofencing.

Some advanced trackers also provide previous travel routes, parking locations and alerts when someone attempts to disconnect the device.

Price and safety considerations

Prices differ according to the tracker and features offered. Basic devices advertised in Ghana can cost a few hundred cedis, while professionally installed packages may exceed GH¢1,000.

For example, one Ghanaian provider advertises packages starting from GH¢999, including the tracker, installation, SIM card and the first year of platform access.

Its advertised annual renewal charges range from GH¢240 to GH¢420. Buyers should compare quotations because prices can change.

Car owners should also check whether the provider offers technical support, a backup battery and reliable network coverage. Login details must be protected to prevent another person from accessing the vehicle’s location.

A remote engine shut-down feature should only be installed professionally and used when the vehicle is stationary. While a GPS tracker cannot stop every theft, it can provide valuable information that may help owners and security agencies locate a missing vehicle quickly.

Dr Charis explains cheap Chinese cars phenomenon

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Charis, a medical doctor and car dealer who recently married Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah, explained why cars sold in China are often cheaper.

She explained that popular vehicles in Ghana, like the Honda CRV, Toyota RAV4, and Toyota Corolla, sell frequently and are sometimes wrongly described as fake because of their lower prices, but are actually genuine.

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Source: YEN.com.gh