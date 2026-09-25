The New Zealand government confirmed that a specific group of immigrant children can apply for citizenship without paying any fee under rules still active in 2026

To qualify, applicants must meet three strict conditions set out in official New Zealand legislation, including proof of their status as an immigrant child and not a refugee child

The fee waiver applies only once per person, meaning anyone who has already used it cannot benefit from it again

New Zealand has confirmed that one category of people can apply for citizenship at no cost, under legislation that remains active in 2026.

New Zealand discloses one category eligible to apply for citizenship without a fee. Photo credit: Lazing Bee, Peter Simpson

Source: Getty Images

The country's official citizenship regulations identify a group referred to as "immigrant children" as eligible for the fee waiver.

However, the criteria are narrow, and only those who meet all three qualifying conditions can take advantage of this provision.

Who qualifies as an immigrant child in New Zealand

To be eligible, an applicant must demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Secretary that they were an immigrant child and not a refugee child. The application must also be made on the person's own behalf, and it must have been lodged after 13 November 1995.

New Zealand law defines an immigrant child as a person who arrived in the country from Great Britain before the age of 18, between 1 January 1949 and 31 December 1954.

The arrival must have been made under an arrangement between the New Zealand government and the child's parents or guardian, requiring the child to live in New Zealand under Part 1 of the Child Welfare Amendment Act 1948.

Crucially, children who arrived accompanied by and in the care of a parent or relative do not meet this definition. The regulations also specifically exclude refugee children, meaning those who came to New Zealand under an arrangement involving the International Refugee Organisation.

Key limits on New Zealand's free citizenship application

Beyond the qualifying criteria, the legislation places a firm cap on how many times a person can use the waiver. Each eligible person may only submit one free-of-charge application under this provision. Anyone who has already made use of it must pay the standard fee for any subsequent application.

The rules form part of New Zealand's broader citizenship framework and create a clear, if limited, pathway for a historically significant group of child migrants to formalise their status without financial burden.

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Source: YEN.com.gh