Veteran Kumawood actor Dr Likee sat down with Plus 1 TV to address growing speculation about a falling out with his protege Kyekyeku

The two popular Ghanaian entertainers had not been spotted together in public or shared any movie projects for months, fuelling rumours of a rift

Dr Likee's rare public response has divided fans, with some convinced there is more to the story than the actor is letting on

Veteran Kumawood actor and skitmaker Dr Likee has finally spoken out about the persistent rumours surrounding his relationship with protégé Kyekyeku, sitting down for an outdoor interview with Kumasi-based content platform Plus 1 TV on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Veteran Kumawood actor Dr Likee breaks silence on beef rumours with his protégé Kyekyeku. Photo source: Dr Likee, @kyekyeku_tv

Source: Twitter

The interview, filmed in the back of a car in a relaxed, conversational style, was shared on TikTok by Koforidua Flowers and quickly drew attention from fans who had been watching the pair's increasingly distant public dynamic with growing curiosity.

Speaking in the interview, Dr Likee noted that he had a lot of team members, with whom he worked, and that he would not always work with Kyekyeku on his projects.

The veteran Kumawood actor dismissed rumours of a beef with his protégé, stating that they regularly conversed on the phone.

He said:

"There is no problem between me and Kyekyeku. He calls me."

The comic actor explained that he never calls any of his protégés to come on set and feature in his projects, as his channel was designed to introduce new faces in the acting scene and elevate their careers.

Dr Likee questioned why he would sever ties with actor Kyekyeku after helping him to become a star in the Ghanaian film scene.

He noted that his production team was like a regular home and that his protégés were always welcomed whenever they wanted to return.

Likee also added that he had currently had over 100 protégés in Accra, whom he was nurturing.

Dr Likee and Kyekyeku's rumoured fallout

For months, followers of the two entertainers noticed that Dr Likee and Kyekyeku, once a well-known duo in Ghana's comedy and Kumawood movie space, had stopped appearing together in public and had not collaborated on any film or skit projects.

That absence sparked widespread speculation online about a possible fallout between the actor and his former close associate.

The Plus 1 TV sit-down gave Dr Likee a platform to address the chatter directly.

The TikTok video of Dr Likee addressing the Kyekyeku beef rumours is below:

Fan reactions to Dr Likee's comments

The clip drew a wave of responses from Ghanaian entertainment fans, with opinions split on whether the actor's explanation fully put the matter to rest.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

EL Gran Santo wrote:

"People want to create a problem where there's none."

Product Designer said:

"They are many. He needs to work for himself. Aka, you are right 😁."

A Congratulations commented:

"Dr Likee is a good person and doesn't like drama, but we know there's something wrong."

Dr Likee bags Kivo ambassadorship deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr Likee’s appointment as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo.

The partnership added one of Ghana’s popular comedy and storytelling personalities to the food brand’s growing roster of celebrity ambassadors.

Dr Likee joined prominent names such as Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Black Queens forward Princella Adubea, making his unveiling a notable moment for Ghana’s entertainment and advertising scene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh