Canada Announces New Citizenship Fee Arrangements for Specific Applicants

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website outlines a three-tier citizenship fee structure updated in September 2026

Adults aged 18 and over pay the standard rate of CAD 653, which covers both the processing fee and the right of citizenship fee

Two specific groups of applicants are eligible for significantly reduced fees based on age and a particular citizenship status

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Canada's federal government has published a detailed breakdown of citizenship application costs on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website, revealing that the standard adult fee of CAD 653 does not apply to all applicants.

The fee schedule, last updated on 21 September 2026, shows that adults aged 18 and over are required to pay CAD 653 when applying for citizenship.

Canada’s IRCC citizenship fee schedule reveals CAD 653 for adults. Image credit: Alexander W Helin, JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

That amount combines both the processing fee and the right of citizenship fee.

Who qualifies for reduced citizenship fees

Two distinct categories of applicants are eligible to pay considerably less than the standard adult rate.

The first is minors under the age of 18. A child applying for Canadian citizenship is charged CAD 100, which covers only the processing fee. No right of citizenship fee applies to this group, making the cost a fraction of what adults pay.

The second category covers stateless adults aged 18 or over who were born to a Canadian parent. Applicants in this group pay CAD 123, an amount that represents only the right of citizenship fee. Unlike other adult applicants, they are not charged a processing fee.

Broader immigration fee structure

Beyond citizenship applications, Canada's immigration fee schedule covers a wide range of processes, with costs varying considerably depending on the application type.

Business immigration attracts some of the highest fees, with combined processing and right of permanent residence charges reaching as much as CAD 2,495. Sponsoring a spouse or partner carries combined fees of CAD 1,260, while sponsoring a dependent child costs CAD 180 per child.

For applicants going through refugee resettlement, the government provides immigration loans to help cover transportation to Canada and initial expenses upon arrival. Repayment of those loans begins 12 months after arrival, with monthly statements issued by email or post.

The full fee schedule is publicly accessible through Canada's official immigration portal and serves as a primary reference for prospective citizens and immigration applicants navigating the country's requirements.

Canada waives entry requirements for traveller groups

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had explained its entry rules for travellers arriving by land or water.

The IRCC announced that an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) is not required for a defined group of visitors who would otherwise need one.

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Source: YEN.com.gh