Several countries have established legal pathways allowing certain foreigners to obtain citizenship without paying the standard application fee

Eligibility criteria vary widely by country, covering categories such as military service, financial hardship, age, and specific historical circumstances

The exemptions span nations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and New Zealand, each with distinct qualifying conditions

A handful of countries have established formal legal provisions allowing select categories of foreigners to pursue citizenship without paying the standard naturalisation fee, with eligibility criteria varying significantly from one nation to another.

Who qualifies for free US citizenship application?

In the United States, active-duty military personnel and veterans filing under Sections 328 or 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act are automatically exempt from the fee for Form N-400, with no additional waiver form required. Civilians who can demonstrate documented financial hardship may also apply for a full or partial fee reduction.

Underage foreigners exempt from British citizenship fee

The United Kingdom's Home Office operates a dedicated fee waiver scheme for children under 18 across six registration routes. Families that cannot afford the registration cost may apply online, and those approved receive a token code to complete the application at no charge. Children under the care of a local authority are exempt outright upon submitting evidence of their care arrangement, bypassing the standard waiver process entirely.

Germany offers free citizenship to some foreigners

Germany's approach is governed by Section 38 of its Nationality Act (StAG), which identifies six categories fully exempt from the standard 255 euro naturalisation fee.

These include individuals naturalised under Article 116 of the country's Basic Law, those processed under Section 15 of the Nationality Act, former German nationals who lost citizenship through marriage to a foreign national, individuals making acquisition declarations under Section 5, those renouncing German citizenship, and people whose citizenship status is being determined on the authority's own initiative under Section 30.

Minor children naturalised alongside a parent and without an independent income qualify for a reduced fee of 51 euros rather than a full exemption.

France waives citizenship fee for service men

France extends fee waivers to foreign military personnel who have served in the French armed forces. Such individuals may be offered French nationality through a proposal initiated by the Minister of Defence, with no citizenship fee applied.

New Zealand offer free citizenship to immigrant children

New Zealand permits a narrow group of immigrant children to apply for citizenship without charge, subject to strict conditions. The waiver covers only those who arrived in New Zealand under a specific arrangement with the government before turning 18. Notably, refugee children who entered under a separate International Refugee Organisation arrangement are excluded from this particular provision.

Across all five nations, the underlying principle is broadly similar: standard fees, which can run into hundreds of dollars or euros, are recognised as a barrier for certain vulnerable or deserving groups, and targeted exemptions exist to address those circumstances within defined legal frameworks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh